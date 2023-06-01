June Shortstop Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Shortstop Rankings
|June
|Shortstops
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2
|1
|2
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|1
|2
|3
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|3
|3
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|4
|5
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|9
|6
|6
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|5
|7
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|6
|9
|8
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|15
|8
|9
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|8
|10
|10
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|7
|7
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|11
|12
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|n/a
|11
|13
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|10
|15
|14
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|16
|16
|15
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|14
|13
|16
|Jeremy Peña
|Astros
|13
|19
|17
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31
|36
|18
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|21
|17
|19
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|23
|14
|20
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|17
|20
|21
|Amed Rosario
|Guardians
|12
|18
|22
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|55
|49
|23
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|25
|25
|24
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|24
|26
|25
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|18
|24
|26
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|28
|22
|27
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|35
|43
|28
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|28
|29
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|n/a
|n/a
|30
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|26
|27
|31
|Javier Báez
|Tigers
|19
|23
|32
|Adalberto Mondesi
|Red Sox
|20
|21
|33
|Luis Urías
|Brewers
|27
|38
|34
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|n/a
|29
|35
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|NR
|31
|36
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|n/a
|44
|37
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|40
|39
|38
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|32
|40
|39
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|5
|37
|40
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|59
|41
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|42
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|43
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|29
|34
|44
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|33
|32
|45
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|n/a
|30
|46
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|56
|47
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|NR
|60
|48
|Gio Urshela
|Angels
|n/a
|35
|49
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|n/a
|n/a
|50
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38
|50
|51
|Paul DeJong
|Cardinals
|48
|58
|52
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|30
|41
|53
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|53
|54
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|n/a
|33
|55
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|56
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|37
|48
|57
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|n/a
|47
|58
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|52
|54
|59
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|60
|Alan Trejo
|Rockies
|43
|42
|61
|Mauricio Dubón
|Astros
|44
|45
|62
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|42
|46
|63
|Joey Ortiz
|Orioles
|NR
|51
|64
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|34
|52
|65
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Jose Barrero (55th), Joey Wendle (57th), Brandon Crawford (61st), Nick Ahmed (62nd), Masyn Winn (63rd), Josh H. Smith (64th), Noelvi Marte (65th)
I didn’t want to drop Anthony Volpe overly much, as he’s been moderately valuable as is and I expect improvement. Still, there is the concern that the Yankees might well be better off with Oswald Peraza at shortstop right now. Peraza was viewed as the better defensive shortstop coming into the year, and he’s hit .347/.398/.663 with nine homers in 103 plate appearances in Triple-A. Also, while winning now is the obvious priority, the Yankees could push back Volpe’s free agency by a year if they send him down for a month at some point.
It sure seems like time for the Reds to call up Elly De La Cruz ; the phenom is hitting a ridiculous .342/.476/.817 with 10 homers and nine steals in his last 21 games for Triple-A Louisville. It’s interesting that he’s been playing shortstop exclusively since Matt McLain was called up. The easiest path for the Reds to play both right now would be to keep McLain at shortstop and use De La Cruz at third base, with Nick Senzel shifting back to the outfield for the most part. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s the plan. Maybe McLain, who played some second base in the minors and spent a year in center field at UCLA, will start moving around when the promotion comes.