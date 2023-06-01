 Skip navigation
June Shortstop Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023 04:13 PM
Nico Hoerner

Nico Hoerner

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

June Shortstops Team 2023 May
1 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 2 1
2 Trea Turner Phillies 1 2
3 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 3 3
4 Mookie Betts Dodgers n/a 4
5 Wander Franco Rays 9 6
6 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 4 5
7 Corey Seager Rangers 6 9
8 Nico Hoerner Cubs 15 8
9 Tim Anderson White Sox 8 10
10 Willy Adames Brewers 7 7
11 Francisco Lindor Mets 11 12
12 Gunnar Henderson Orioles n/a 11
13 Tommy Edman Cardinals 10 15
14 Dansby Swanson Cubs 16 16
15 Anthony Volpe Yankees 14 13
16 Jeremy Peña Astros 13 19
17 Elly De La Cruz Reds 31 36
18 Xander Bogaerts Padres 21 17
19 Jorge Mateo Orioles 23 14
20 Carlos Correa Twins 17 20
21 Amed Rosario Guardians 12 18
22 Matt McLain Reds 55 49
23 Bryson Stott Phillies 25 25
24 Luis Garcia Nationals 24 26
25 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 18 24
26 Thairo Estrada Giants 28 22
27 Royce Lewis Twins 35 43
28 CJ Abrams Nationals 22 28
29 Casey Schmitt Giants n/a n/a
30 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 26 27
31 Javier Báez Tigers 19 23
32 Adalberto Mondesi Red Sox 20 21
33 Luis Urías Brewers 27 38
34 Jon Berti Marlins n/a 29
35 Zach Neto Angels NR 31
36 Orlando Arcia Braves n/a 44
37 J.P. Crawford Mariners 40 39
38 Dylan Moore Mariners 32 40
39 Oneil Cruz Pirates 5 37
40 Ezequiel Duran Rangers n/a 59
41 Jose Caballero Mariners NR NR
42 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a
43 Elvis Andrus White Sox 29 34
44 Brice Turang Brewers 33 32
45 Vaughn Grissom Braves n/a 30
46 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks NR 56
47 Maikel Garcia Royals NR 60
48 Gio Urshela Angels n/a 35
49 Tucupita Marcano Pirates n/a n/a
50 Jordan Westburg Orioles 38 50
51 Paul DeJong Cardinals 48 58
52 Miguel Rojas Dodgers 30 41
53 Chris Taylor Dodgers n/a 53
54 Rodolfo Castro Pirates n/a 33
55 Ronny Mauricio Mets NR NR
56 Oswald Peraza Yankees 37 48
57 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox n/a 47
58 Taylor Walls Rays 52 54
59 Gabriel Arias Guardians n/a n/a
60 Alan Trejo Rockies 43 42
61 Mauricio Dubón Astros 44 45
62 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 42 46
63 Joey Ortiz Orioles NR 51
64 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Yankees 34 52
65 Brayan Rocchio Guardians NR NR

Dropping off: Jose Barrero (55th), Joey Wendle (57th), Brandon Crawford (61st), Nick Ahmed (62nd), Masyn Winn (63rd), Josh H. Smith (64th), Noelvi Marte (65th)

  • I didn’t want to drop Anthony Volpe overly much, as he’s been moderately valuable as is and I expect improvement. Still, there is the concern that the Yankees might well be better off with Oswald Peraza at shortstop right now. Peraza was viewed as the better defensive shortstop coming into the year, and he’s hit .347/.398/.663 with nine homers in 103 plate appearances in Triple-A. Also, while winning now is the obvious priority, the Yankees could push back Volpe’s free agency by a year if they send him down for a month at some point.


  • It sure seems like time for the Reds to call up Elly De La Cruz ; the phenom is hitting a ridiculous .342/.476/.817 with 10 homers and nine steals in his last 21 games for Triple-A Louisville. It’s interesting that he’s been playing shortstop exclusively since Matt McLain was called up. The easiest path for the Reds to play both right now would be to keep McLain at shortstop and use De La Cruz at third base, with Nick Senzel shifting back to the outfield for the most part. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s the plan. Maybe McLain, who played some second base in the minors and spent a year in center field at UCLA, will start moving around when the promotion comes.