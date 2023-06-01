June Shortstop Rankings

It sure seems like time for the Reds to call up Elly De La Cruz ; the phenom is hitting a ridiculous .342/.476/.817 with 10 homers and nine steals in his last 21 games for Triple-A Louisville. It’s interesting that he’s been playing shortstop exclusively since Matt McLain was called up. The easiest path for the Reds to play both right now would be to keep McLain at shortstop and use De La Cruz at third base, with Nick Senzel shifting back to the outfield for the most part. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s the plan. Maybe McLain, who played some second base in the minors and spent a year in center field at UCLA, will start moving around when the promotion comes.