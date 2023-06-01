 Skip navigation
June Starter Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023
Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher Rankings

June Starting pitchers Team 2023 May
1 Shane McClanahan Rays 4 2
2 Spencer Strider Braves 9 4
3 Gerrit Cole Yankees 1 1
4 Shohei Ohtani Angels 11 6
5 Joe Ryan Twins 22 20
6 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 14 12
7 Corbin Burnes Brewers 2 3
8 Max Scherzer Mets 5 7
9 Jacob deGrom Rangers 3 10
10 Logan Gilbert Mariners 10 11
11 Justin Verlander Mets 15 9
12 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 23 14
13 Luis Castillo Mariners 13 13
14 Zack Wheeler Phillies 24 15
15 Framber Valdez Astros 26 16
16 Sandy Alcantara Marlins 8 8
17 Aaron Nola Phillies 16 17
18 Cristian Javier Astros 18 18
19 Tyler Glasnow Rays 28 26
20 Yu Darvish Padres 20 22
21 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 25 23
22 Dylan Cease White Sox 19 19
23 Logan Webb Giants 41 39
24 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 24
25 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 53 42
26 George Kirby Mariners 29 28
27 Pablo López Twins 31 27
28 Chris Sale Red Sox 38 43
29 Tanner Bibee Guardians 213 49
30 Mitch Keller Pirates 72 60
31 Hunter Brown Astros 66 37
32 Hunter Greene Reds 33 30
33 Sonny Gray Twins 54 32
34 Luis Severino Yankees 55 47
35 Shane Bieber Guardians 21 25
36 Jesús Luzardo Marlins 36 34
37 Julio Urías Dodgers 12 21
38 Tony Gonsolin Dodgers 50 41
39 Freddy Peralta Brewers 44 31
40 Triston McKenzie Guardians 64 55
41 Zach Eflin Rays 58 54
42 Brandon Woodruff Brewers 7 51
43 Max Fried Braves 6 5
44 Marcus Stroman Cubs 63 46
45 Jordan Montgomery Cardinals 34 33
46 Nestor Cortes Yankees 32 38
47 Alex Cobb Giants 56 44
48 Lucas Giolito White Sox 46 48
49 Taj Bradley Rays 149 68
50 Bailey Ober Twins 75 63
51 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 49 52
52 Bryce Miller Mariners NR 125
53 José Berríos Blue Jays 68 56
54 Charlie Morton Braves 52 53
55 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 104 99
56 Eury Perez Marlins 162 NR
57 Carlos Rodón Yankees 30 40
58 Jon Gray Rangers 60 78
59 Reid Detmers Angels 47 50
60 Logan Allen Guardians 147 69
61 Bobby Miller Dodgers 124 120
62 Alek Manoah Blue Jays 17 29
63 Drew Smyly Cubs 123 70
64 Andrew Heaney Rangers 69 67
65 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 89 75
66 Kodai Senga Mets 82 73
67 Garrett Whitlock Red Sox 67 95
68 Bryce Elder Braves 164 114
69 Matthew Liberatore Cardinals 153 72
70 Tyler Wells Orioles 98 81
71 James Paxton Red Sox 127 123
72 Mike Soroka Braves 102 90
73 Lance Lynn White Sox 35 62
74 Jared Shuster Braves 97 NR
75 Nick Lodolo Reds 48 45
76 Anthony DeSclafani Giants 108 74
77 Patrick Sandoval Angels 61 61
78 Justin Steele Cubs 110 59
79 Aaron Civale Guardians 91 94
80 Sean Manaea Giants 59 66
81 Louie Varland Twins NR 105
82 Josiah Gray Nationals 117 86
83 Michael Kopech White Sox 111 146
84 Gavin Williams Guardians NR 141
85 Tarik Skubal Tigers 120 110
86 Ranger Suárez Phillies 81 84
87 Blake Snell Padres 39 57
88 Edward Cabrera Marlins 86 87
89 Kyle Bradish Orioles 115 109
90 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 76 106
91 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 85 65
92 Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays 105 79
93 Matthew Boyd Tigers 70 83
94 Jose Urquidy Astros 51 88
95 Dustin May Dodgers 37 36
96 Tanner Houck Red Sox 116 98
97 Taijuan Walker Phillies 94 92
98 Jameson Taillon Cubs 65 76
99 J.P. France Astros NR NR
100 Domingo Germán Yankees 128 118
101 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 95 122
102 Trevor Rogers Marlins 80 128
103 Michael Wacha Padres 121 133
104 Braxton Garrett Marlins 142 112
105 Graham Ashcraft Reds 112 85
106 Alex Wood Giants 99 131
107 Griffin Canning Angels 170 148
108 Seth Lugo Padres 87 82
109 Mason Miller Athletics NR 77
110 Jack Flaherty Cardinals 77 103
111 Lance McCullers Astros 84 80
112 Drew Rasmussen Rays 43 35
113 Martín Pérez Rangers 126 111
114 Brayan Bello Red Sox 119 119
115 Dean Kremer Orioles 133 135
116 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves NR NR
117 Steven Matz Cardinals 74 96
118 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 136 64
119 Noah Syndergaard Dodgers 78 101
120 Roansy Contreras Pirates 101 91
121 Kenta Maeda Twins 103 124
122 Daniel Lynch Royals 157 NR
123 Mike Clevinger White Sox 96 108
124 JP Sears Athletics 175 150
125 Dane Dunning Rangers 184 NR
126 Tylor Megill Mets 114 115
127 Brady Singer Royals 62 97
128 Ross Stripling Giants 92 104
129 Johan Oviedo Pirates 158 113
130 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 145 126
131 David Peterson Mets 71 117
132 Carlos Carrasco Mets 88 134
133 Ryan Weathers Padres NR NR
134 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 73 100
135 Andrew Abbott Reds NR NR
136 Kyle Gibson Orioles 151 139
137 Gavin Stone Dodgers 167 93
138 Eduardo Rodriguez Tigers 93 89
139 Jaime Barria Angels NR NR
140 Kyle Wright Braves 57 71
141 Andrew Painter Phillies 154 145
142 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 173 140
143 Matt Strahm Phillies 113 RP 102
144 Michael Grove Dodgers 205 NR
145 Luis Ortiz Pirates 185 NR
146 Drey Jameson Diamondbacks 113 127
147 Ben Brown Cubs NR NR
148 José Quintana Mets 202 NR
149 Nick Martinez Padres 107 116
150 Kyle Harrison Giants 168 NR
151 Yonny Chirinos Rays 131 136
152 Bryan Woo Mariners NR NR
153 Michael Lorenzen Tigers 191 NR
154 Quinn Priester Pirates NR NR
155 DL Hall Orioles 155 NR
156 Tyler Anderson Angels 100 121
157 John Means Orioles 152 142
158 Zack Greinke Royals 135 NR
159 Bailey Falter Phillies 90 107
160 Ronel Blanco Astros NR NR

Dropping off: Luis Garcia (58th), Tyler Mahle (129th), Joey Lucchesi (130th), Eric Lauer (132nd), Adam Wainwright (137th), Cal Quantrill (138th), Joey Wentz (143rd), Ryne Nelson (144th), Spencer Turnbull (147th), Wade Miley (149th)

  • I’m sure I’ll get a few complaints about Logan Gilbert ‘s placement again, but he currently ranks eighth among SPs in Statcast’s xERA. He’s striking out 29% of batters and doing it with the best groundball rate of his career thanks to his new pitch mix. I think he’s a top-10 SP.


  • The big thing the Red Sox had Garrett Whitlock work on during his latest rehab stint was his changeup. His most effective pitch last year, it had turned into a liability in his three April starts. The Red Sox had him take something off it while pitching in the minors, and the increased vertical movement that came with less velocity made the pitch much more imposing in his first start back on Saturday. Whitlock has excellent command, and with just a little more swing-and-miss ability at his disposal, he could be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter for the long haul. He’s not a great play in fantasy leagues this week, since he’ll be taking on the juggernaut Rays on Friday, but he should offer some mixed-league value if he can remain healthy.


  • The Braves stunned everyone by calling up 2021 seventh-round pick A.J. Smith-Shawver, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll become a part of the rotation anytime soon. As a result, Mike Soroka and Jared Shuster both place quite a bit higher than Smith-Shawver in the rankings. I’m cautiously optimistic about Soroka, though I don’t know that it’s a lock that the Braves will stick with him. He’s showing ample velocity, and he hasn’t lost any of his groundball ability. His Triple-A numbers weren’t great, but that was partly because of the Triple-A infield behind him. I’d expect him to have some mixed-league value if he can establish himself in the coming weeks.


  • I imagine the Reds will give Andrew Abbott a chance in the coming weeks, but my guess is that he won’t be a mixed-league SP initially. Maybe he would be on another team, but Cincinnati is still an awful situation for pitchers, even if the team is performing better than expected this season. Abbott, 24, has a 2.50 ERA and a 90/17 K/BB ratio in 54 innings in the minors this season. His strikeout rate was almost certainly inflated by the tacky ball in the Southern League, but he’s still fanned 54 in 38 1/3 innings since moving up to Triple-A.