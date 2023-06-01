June Starter Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Starting pitcher Rankings
|June
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|4
|2
|2
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|9
|4
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|1
|1
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|11
|6
|5
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|22
|20
|6
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|14
|12
|7
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|3
|8
|Max Scherzer
|Mets
|5
|7
|9
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|3
|10
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|10
|11
|11
|Justin Verlander
|Mets
|15
|9
|12
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|23
|14
|13
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|13
|13
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|24
|15
|15
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|26
|16
|16
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|8
|8
|17
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|16
|17
|18
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|18
|18
|19
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|28
|26
|20
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|20
|22
|21
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|25
|23
|22
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|19
|19
|23
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|41
|39
|24
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|24
|25
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|53
|42
|26
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|29
|28
|27
|Pablo López
|Twins
|31
|27
|28
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|38
|43
|29
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|213
|49
|30
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|72
|60
|31
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|66
|37
|32
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|33
|30
|33
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|54
|32
|34
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|55
|47
|35
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|21
|25
|36
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marlins
|36
|34
|37
|Julio Urías
|Dodgers
|12
|21
|38
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|50
|41
|39
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|44
|31
|40
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|64
|55
|41
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|58
|54
|42
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|7
|51
|43
|Max Fried
|Braves
|6
|5
|44
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|63
|46
|45
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cardinals
|34
|33
|46
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|32
|38
|47
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|56
|44
|48
|Lucas Giolito
|White Sox
|46
|48
|49
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|149
|68
|50
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|75
|63
|51
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|49
|52
|52
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|NR
|125
|53
|José Berríos
|Blue Jays
|68
|56
|54
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|52
|53
|55
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|104
|99
|56
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|162
|NR
|57
|Carlos Rodón
|Yankees
|30
|40
|58
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|60
|78
|59
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|47
|50
|60
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|147
|69
|61
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|124
|120
|62
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|17
|29
|63
|Drew Smyly
|Cubs
|123
|70
|64
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|69
|67
|65
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|89
|75
|66
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|82
|73
|67
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|67
|95
|68
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|164
|114
|69
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|153
|72
|70
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|98
|81
|71
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|127
|123
|72
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|102
|90
|73
|Lance Lynn
|White Sox
|35
|62
|74
|Jared Shuster
|Braves
|97
|NR
|75
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|48
|45
|76
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Giants
|108
|74
|77
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|61
|61
|78
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|110
|59
|79
|Aaron Civale
|Guardians
|91
|94
|80
|Sean Manaea
|Giants
|59
|66
|81
|Louie Varland
|Twins
|NR
|105
|82
|Josiah Gray
|Nationals
|117
|86
|83
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|111
|146
|84
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|NR
|141
|85
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|120
|110
|86
|Ranger Suárez
|Phillies
|81
|84
|87
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|39
|57
|88
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|86
|87
|89
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|115
|109
|90
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|76
|106
|91
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|85
|65
|92
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|105
|79
|93
|Matthew Boyd
|Tigers
|70
|83
|94
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|51
|88
|95
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|37
|36
|96
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|116
|98
|97
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies
|94
|92
|98
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|65
|76
|99
|J.P. France
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|100
|Domingo Germán
|Yankees
|128
|118
|101
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|95
|122
|102
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|80
|128
|103
|Michael Wacha
|Padres
|121
|133
|104
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|142
|112
|105
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|112
|85
|106
|Alex Wood
|Giants
|99
|131
|107
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|170
|148
|108
|Seth Lugo
|Padres
|87
|82
|109
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|NR
|77
|110
|Jack Flaherty
|Cardinals
|77
|103
|111
|Lance McCullers
|Astros
|84
|80
|112
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|43
|35
|113
|Martín Pérez
|Rangers
|126
|111
|114
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|119
|119
|115
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|133
|135
|116
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|117
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|74
|96
|118
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|136
|64
|119
|Noah Syndergaard
|Dodgers
|78
|101
|120
|Roansy Contreras
|Pirates
|101
|91
|121
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|103
|124
|122
|Daniel Lynch
|Royals
|157
|NR
|123
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|96
|108
|124
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|175
|150
|125
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|184
|NR
|126
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|114
|115
|127
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|62
|97
|128
|Ross Stripling
|Giants
|92
|104
|129
|Johan Oviedo
|Pirates
|158
|113
|130
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|145
|126
|131
|David Peterson
|Mets
|71
|117
|132
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|88
|134
|133
|Ryan Weathers
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|134
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|73
|100
|135
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|136
|Kyle Gibson
|Orioles
|151
|139
|137
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|167
|93
|138
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|93
|89
|139
|Jaime Barria
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|140
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|57
|71
|141
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|154
|145
|142
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|173
|140
|143
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|113 RP
|102
|144
|Michael Grove
|Dodgers
|205
|NR
|145
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|185
|NR
|146
|Drey Jameson
|Diamondbacks
|113
|127
|147
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|148
|José Quintana
|Mets
|202
|NR
|149
|Nick Martinez
|Padres
|107
|116
|150
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|168
|NR
|151
|Yonny Chirinos
|Rays
|131
|136
|152
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|153
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tigers
|191
|NR
|154
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|155
|DL Hall
|Orioles
|155
|NR
|156
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|100
|121
|157
|John Means
|Orioles
|152
|142
|158
|Zack Greinke
|Royals
|135
|NR
|159
|Bailey Falter
|Phillies
|90
|107
|160
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Luis Garcia (58th), Tyler Mahle (129th), Joey Lucchesi (130th), Eric Lauer (132nd), Adam Wainwright (137th), Cal Quantrill (138th), Joey Wentz (143rd), Ryne Nelson (144th), Spencer Turnbull (147th), Wade Miley (149th)
- I’m sure I’ll get a few complaints about Logan Gilbert ‘s placement again, but he currently ranks eighth among SPs in Statcast’s xERA. He’s striking out 29% of batters and doing it with the best groundball rate of his career thanks to his new pitch mix. I think he’s a top-10 SP.
- The big thing the Red Sox had Garrett Whitlock work on during his latest rehab stint was his changeup. His most effective pitch last year, it had turned into a liability in his three April starts. The Red Sox had him take something off it while pitching in the minors, and the increased vertical movement that came with less velocity made the pitch much more imposing in his first start back on Saturday. Whitlock has excellent command, and with just a little more swing-and-miss ability at his disposal, he could be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter for the long haul. He’s not a great play in fantasy leagues this week, since he’ll be taking on the juggernaut Rays on Friday, but he should offer some mixed-league value if he can remain healthy.
- The Braves stunned everyone by calling up 2021 seventh-round pick A.J. Smith-Shawver, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll become a part of the rotation anytime soon. As a result, Mike Soroka and Jared Shuster both place quite a bit higher than Smith-Shawver in the rankings. I’m cautiously optimistic about Soroka, though I don’t know that it’s a lock that the Braves will stick with him. He’s showing ample velocity, and he hasn’t lost any of his groundball ability. His Triple-A numbers weren’t great, but that was partly because of the Triple-A infield behind him. I’d expect him to have some mixed-league value if he can establish himself in the coming weeks.
- I imagine the Reds will give Andrew Abbott a chance in the coming weeks, but my guess is that he won’t be a mixed-league SP initially. Maybe he would be on another team, but Cincinnati is still an awful situation for pitchers, even if the team is performing better than expected this season. Abbott, 24, has a 2.50 ERA and a 90/17 K/BB ratio in 54 innings in the minors this season. His strikeout rate was almost certainly inflated by the tacky ball in the Southern League, but he’s still fanned 54 in 38 1/3 innings since moving up to Triple-A.