June Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Third Baseman Rankings
|June
|Third basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|2
|2
|2
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|1
|3
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|3
|4
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|3
|4
|5
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|6
|6
|6
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|5
|5
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8
|8
|8
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|7
|9
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|17
|20
|10
|Yandy Díaz
|Rays
|26
|14
|11
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|12
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|13
|13
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|9
|9
|14
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|11
|10
|15
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|15
|11
|16
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13
|12
|17
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|12
|15
|18
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33
|33
|19
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|39
|16
|20
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|10
|21
|21
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|34
|36
|22
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|37
|17
|23
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|20
|23
|24
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|38
|28
|25
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|16
|19
|26
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|22
|27
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|19
|24
|28
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|65
|52
|29
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|30
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22
|25
|31
|Luis Urías
|Brewers
|25
|42
|32
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|18
|30
|33
|Jean Segura
|Marlins
|n/a
|26
|34
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|31
|35
|35
|Eugenio Suárez
|Mariners
|28
|31
|36
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|27
|37
|Jake Burger
|White Sox
|45
|32
|38
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|48
|34
|39
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24
|29
|40
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|55
|38
|41
|Jeimer Candelario
|Nationals
|43
|47
|42
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58
|62
|43
|Josh Donaldson
|Yankees
|30
|41
|44
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|45
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|45
|46
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|14
|18
|47
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|n/a
|n/a
|48
|Gio Urshela
|Angels
|32
|40
|49
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|27
|44
|50
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|55
|51
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|54
|39
|52
|Ramón Urías
|Orioles
|35
|37
|53
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|n/a
|n/a
|54
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|42
|43
|55
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|n/a
|50
|56
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|68
|57
|57
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|58
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|41
|51
|59
|Alan Trejo
|Rockies
|n/a
|46
|60
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|52
|49
|61
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|n/a
|n/a
|62
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36
|53
|63
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|40
|48
|64
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|n/a
|n/a
|65
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|66
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|67
|NR
|67
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|44
|61
|68
|Jonah Bride
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|69
|Evan Longoria
|Diamondbacks
|51
|59
|70
|Osleivis Basabe
|Rays
|NR
|58
|71
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|NR
|65
|72
|Eduardo Escobar
|Mets
|47
|63
|73
|Kyle Farmer
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|74
|Nick Maton
|Tigers
|n/a
|64
|75
|Edwin Rios
|Cubs
|DH 11
|DH 9
Dropping off: Mike Moustakas (54th), Nick Madrigal (56th), Mike Brosseau (60th)
- I still feel like Gunnar Henderson is going to bust out in the coming weeks. It’s disappointing that he doesn’t have better contact numbers, especially given that he’s very selective in waiting for his pitch. Still, he’s hitting the ball hard and doing a much better job of getting the ball into the air than he did last year. I expect that the power production will be there in the end.
- It’s incredible that Ke’Bryan Hayes has done pretty much everything right to lead to a breakout and is actually hitting worse than ever. The way-too-high groundball rate? Actually, he’s right at the league average now. Strikeouts? He’s at a career-low 17%. Exit velocity? He’s averaging 92.6 mph off the bat with a 47% hard-hit rate. Yet, somehow, he’s batting .221 with two homers. He has 10 barrels, and Statcast gives him an xBA of .263 and xSLG of .410. That’s still not great, but it’d make him pretty useful in fantasy leagues. One would think things will start to turn around.
- Brett Baty is another guy whose Statcast numbers are considerably better than his current line, but if he’s just going to be a platoon guy -- something that seems more likely now with Mark Vientos up -- his fantasy ceiling is limited. I wish the Mets would just commit to both youngsters as regulars, but the alternative should be to send down Vientos so that there isn’t so much juggling of playing time.