MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
June Third Baseman Rankings

  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023 02:04 PM
Josh Jung

Josh Jung

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

June Third basemen Team 2023 May
1 Jose Ramirez Guardians 2 2
2 Austin Riley Braves 1 1
3 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 3
4 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 3 4
5 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 6 6
6 Manny Machado Padres 5 5
7 Ryan McMahon Rockies 8 8
8 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 7
9 Josh Jung Rangers 17 20
10 Yandy Díaz Rays 26 14
11 Nolan Gorman Cardinals n/a n/a
12 Max Muncy Dodgers 21 13
13 Alex Bregman Astros 9 9
14 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 11 10
15 Matt Chapman Blue Jays 15 11
16 Alec Bohm Phillies 13 12
17 Anthony Rendon Angels 12 15
18 Spencer Steer Reds 33 33
19 Brett Baty Mets 39 16
20 Jordan Walker Cardinals 10 21
21 Isaac Paredes Rays 34 36
22 Brian Anderson Brewers 37 17
23 Justin Turner Red Sox 20 23
24 J.D. Davis Giants 38 28
25 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 16 19
26 Nick Senzel Reds n/a 22
27 Josh Rojas Diamondbacks 19 24
28 Zach McKinstry Tigers 65 52
29 Casey Schmitt Giants NR NR
30 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 22 25
31 Luis Urías Brewers 25 42
32 Yoan Moncada White Sox 18 30
33 Jean Segura Marlins n/a 26
34 Brandon Drury Angels 31 35
35 Eugenio Suárez Mariners 28 31
36 Jon Berti Marlins 23 27
37 Jake Burger White Sox 45 32
38 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 48 34
39 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 24 29
40 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 55 38
41 Jeimer Candelario Nationals 43 47
42 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 58 62
43 Josh Donaldson Yankees 30 41
44 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a
45 Harold Castro Rockies 29 45
46 Jose Miranda Twins 14 18
47 Maikel Garcia Royals n/a n/a
48 Gio Urshela Angels 32 40
49 Luis Rengifo Angels 27 44
50 Chris Taylor Dodgers n/a 55
51 Rodolfo Castro Pirates 54 39
52 Ramón Urías Orioles 35 37
53 Owen Miller Brewers n/a n/a
54 Curtis Mead Rays 42 43
55 Oswald Peraza Yankees n/a 50
56 Taylor Walls Rays 68 57
57 Gabriel Arias Guardians NR NR
58 Wilmer Flores Giants 41 51
59 Alan Trejo Rockies n/a 46
60 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 52 49
61 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees n/a n/a
62 Elehuris Montero Rockies 36 53
63 Brad Miller Rangers 40 48
64 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Yankees n/a n/a
65 Colt Keith Tigers NR NR
66 Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks 67 NR
67 Joey Wendle Marlins 44 61
68 Jonah Bride Athletics NR NR
69 Evan Longoria Diamondbacks 51 59
70 Osleivis Basabe Rays NR 58
71 Tyler Freeman Guardians NR 65
72 Eduardo Escobar Mets 47 63
73 Kyle Farmer Twins NR NR
74 Nick Maton Tigers n/a 64
75 Edwin Rios Cubs DH 11 DH 9

Dropping off: Mike Moustakas (54th), Nick Madrigal (56th), Mike Brosseau (60th)

  • I still feel like Gunnar Henderson is going to bust out in the coming weeks. It’s disappointing that he doesn’t have better contact numbers, especially given that he’s very selective in waiting for his pitch. Still, he’s hitting the ball hard and doing a much better job of getting the ball into the air than he did last year. I expect that the power production will be there in the end.


  • It’s incredible that Ke’Bryan Hayes has done pretty much everything right to lead to a breakout and is actually hitting worse than ever. The way-too-high groundball rate? Actually, he’s right at the league average now. Strikeouts? He’s at a career-low 17%. Exit velocity? He’s averaging 92.6 mph off the bat with a 47% hard-hit rate. Yet, somehow, he’s batting .221 with two homers. He has 10 barrels, and Statcast gives him an xBA of .263 and xSLG of .410. That’s still not great, but it’d make him pretty useful in fantasy leagues. One would think things will start to turn around.


  • Brett Baty is another guy whose Statcast numbers are considerably better than his current line, but if he’s just going to be a platoon guy -- something that seems more likely now with Mark Vientos up -- his fantasy ceiling is limited. I wish the Mets would just commit to both youngsters as regulars, but the alternative should be to send down Vientos so that there isn’t so much juggling of playing time.