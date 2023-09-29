Pickups of the Day: Loyal To Boyle

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Boyle #35 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 17, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rotoworld’s Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a pair of spectacular streaming options for fantasy managers on Friday evening, who remain widely available in the majority of leagues heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Joe Boyle, SP, Athletics

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

Boyle has been extremely impressive in a pair since being called up earlier this month from Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing just one run (zero earned) on six hits with a 9/3 K/BB ratio across nine innings of work. The 24-year-old righty has excelled in a pair of outings against the Padres and Tigers so far and finds himself with another tasty matchup on Friday to close out the 2023 campaign against a free-falling Angels’ lineup that ranks 26th in baseball with a calamitous .671 OPS over the past month. It’s an extremely favorable matchup, especially for a young pitcher trying to prove he belongs in Oakland’s starting rotation plans for next season.

Nick Martinez, SP/RP, Padres

Available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues

Martinez has quietly played a pivotal role for the Padres over the last few weeks, posting a microscopic 0.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15/4 K/BB ratio across 14 innings (seven appearances, two starts) since September 1. The 33-year-old veteran tossed four scoreless frames his last time out against the Cardinals and finds himself in line for another favorable matchup on Friday evening against a floundering White Sox’ lineup that ranks dead-last in baseball with a disastrous .643 OPS in 26 games over the last month. He’s obviously a viable streaming candidate for fantasy managers, even in shallow mixed leagues.