Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 15

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 12 G, .370/.500/.630, 2 HR, 5 SB, 12 BB, 11 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

With Jackson Holliday called up last week — note, stay patient, he’s going to be fine — I’m moving Wood up to the top spot, and there’s a good chance he’s here until the Nationals give him his chance. Even with an 0-for-5 game Sunday, the 21-year-old had a sensational week that included a two-homer game Thursday against Buffalo. He also had a three-steal game against the Bison on Saturday, and Wood has showcased the overall skill set that gives him a chance to be a fantasy star. I think he’s worth rostering now, as I would have severe FOMO of missing out whenever Washington decides to call Wood up.

2. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 4 G, .333/.400/.722, 2 HR, 1 SB, 2 BB, 5 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Caminero made his return from the injured list Sunday, and he went 2-for-6 with a homer and a double with five RBI. You can make an easy case for Caminero to be in the top spot — especially since he’s already on the 40-man roster and has previous MLB experience — and if I could go 1A and 1B, I would. I can’t. Caminero is absolutely worth rostering in redraft leagues, but I give Wood a slight edge because he’s more likely to fill out the category help. It’s really close.

3. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 3 G, 9.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 2 BB, 20 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

You could make a pretty convincing case for this guy, too. Skenes was once again impressive Friday with 3 1/3 scoreless frames and eight strikeouts against Triple-A Toledo. Adding to the intrigue is that the Pirates placed Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain, and that could be an injury that sees the Pirates without the left-handed starter for the next month-plus. There’s no guarantee Skenes gets that call, but there’s simply no denying he has the stuff to be a special option whenever it takes place. Be ready.

4. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 13 G, .208/.236/.377, 1 HR, 5 SB, 2 BB, 17 SO at Triple-A Iowa.

To put it mildly, Crow-Armstrong is going through some things. He’s just 2-for-19 since the last update, and more concerning is that the outfielder has struck out 11 times since that time frame, including five against St. Paul on Tuesday. It’s no ideal, but it’s also far too small of a sample size to panic over. Crow-Armstrong has a skill set that can contribute in every fantasy category, and it’s just a matter of time until the hits start falling in. There’s plenty of reason to think he’s a contributor for the Cubs and fantasy rosters in 2024.

5. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 15 G, .361/.438/.770, 7 HR, 0 SB, 9 BB, 16 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Believe it or not, but Kjerstad also had a rough week at the plate. Hard to fathom based on those numbers above, but the 25-year-old was due for some regression after possessing a slugging percentage with four digits at this point last week. Kjerstad also has to deal with the fact that the Baltimore outfield is full right now and Colton Cowser has looked the part. Still, Kjerstad should be monitored in eligible leagues because of his impressive power and strong approach at the plate.

6. Jonatan Clase, OF, Seattle Mariners

2024 stats: 12 G, 311/.396/.622, 2 HR, 03SB, 7 BB, 12 SO at Triple-A Tacoma.

Clase would not be on this list if it wasn’t already announced that he was being promoted, but it was already announced that he’s being promoted, so he’s on the list. The 21-year-old has top-of-the-scales speed that could make him a major factor on the bases, and he’s starting to tap into some pop in his switch-hitting bat. He also strikes out a ton, and there’s no guarantee he’s going to get consistent playing time. All things considered, Clase is just a speculative add, but if you’re playing in an AL-only league or just need some help with steals, maybe give it a look.

7. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 14 G, .320/.429/.380, 0 HR, 1 SB, 9 BB, 9 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

That’s more like it. Black still isn’t driving the baseball, but he’s starting to get on base, and he added his first steal of the season vs. Memphis on Saturday. The 23-year-old swiped 55 bases and hit 18 homers in 2023, so it’s hard to imagine that those numbers are going to shoot up over the coming weeks. Black is an underrated fantasy prospect, and one that should be rostered immediately whenever Milwaukee determines him ready for the highest level.

8. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 15 G, .369/.417/.692, 5 HR, 1 SB, 5 BB, 23 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

If there’s a nitpick here, it’s that Mayo’s contact issues are a smidgen worrisome in the early portion of the campaign. If there’s a counterpoint to that complaint, just look at the numbers above sans the strikeouts. Mayo being second among Orioles on this list is a good reminder that if you can go see a Norfolk Tides game if you’re in the area, heck, even if you’re not. Mayo has immense power, and despite the swing-and-miss, there’s enough hard contact to dream on a decent average as well.

9. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 stats: 3 G, 8 IP, 5.63 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 9 BB, 10 SO at Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann’s third start of the year was far from perfect, as he allowed two runs — both on solo homers — oer 3 2/3 innings against Triple-A Rocester. He also walked three, but the southpaw was able to show his swing-and-miss stuff with seven strikeouts in a start that was far more encouraging than the opposite. Tiedemann needs to put it all together to reach the highest level, but the stuff is certainly there for him to be a legitimate fantasy option in 2024.

10. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: Has not played — Injury.

Lee hasn’t had a chance to make his season debut yet, as he’s currently dealing with back spasms and likely won’t be back for the Twins until May. He still deserves a spot on this list as an infielder who hits from the left side with a plus hit-tool, above-average power and enough speed to provide double-digit steal rates. Lee doesn’t have the upside of some of the other prospects on this list or some names below, but his advanced skill set deserves fantasy attention.

Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays; Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants; Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians