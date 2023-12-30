Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

We’re almost done with week 10 of the fantasy hoops season, and there are two six-game days to close out the week. There were 10 games on Friday night, which limited the streaming flexibility for managers. Everyone’s players were playing, so there was less of a need to go to the waiver wire. That won’t be the case over the next two days, and most of the players on the list will have a chance to make an impact on Saturday. The first game tips off at 5pm ET, so make sure to set your lineups early.

Jabari Walker- 4% rostered in Yahoo leagues

With Deandre Ayton and Duop Reath out on Friday, Walker ended up playing 30 minutes off the bench, while Moses Brown only played four minutes as the starting center. Portland doesn’t play again until Monday, but they have four games next week. If Ayton and Reath remain out, Walker should be added everywhere.

Peyton Watson- 13%

Watson got another start in place of Aaron Gordon on Friday and finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks and one triple in 32 minutes. This was an ugly game for Denver, but he was still able to contribute legitimate value across the board. There is still no timeline for Gordon’s return, and it seems like Watson will have the starting job until Gordon is back.

Gary Trent Jr.- 35%

Trent Jr. has taken over Dennis Schroder’s spot in the starting lineup, and he logged 29 minutes on Friday. He didn’t play well (2-of-10 shooting, 6/4/1/2 line), but there are only six games on Saturday, and the Raptors play Detroit. GTJ should be worth a stream based on the opportunity.

Kyle Anderson- 25%

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable to play on Saturday, and Slo Mo started in his place the last time KAT missed a game. Towns has played through the questionable tag in each of their last two games, so Anderson’s odds of starting are low. However, he posted an 8/10/3 line off the bench in their last game, so he should provide value whether he starts or not.

Trayce Jackson-Davis- 26%

Kevon Looney is questionable to play on Saturday due to an illness, and TJD will likely move into the starting unit in his place. Looney hasn’t missed a game since the 2020-21 season, so the odds of him actually missing this are low. However, Jackson-Davis should be in for a big night if he starts.

Jonathan Kuminga- 33%

Kuminga hasn’t been a great fantasy option as the starting power forward with Draymond Green suspended, but he has been starting. The opportunity on a six-game day should be enough for Kuminga to be worth streaming. They play the Mavs, and in three games against them last year, Kuminga averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Dante Exum- 39%

Exum has been fantastic over the past two weeks, and with Luka Doncic questionable and Kyrie Irving doubtful, he should be able to provide solid value once again in this game. He isn’t as widely available, but Jason Kidd has already expressed that he plans to keep Exum in the starting unit even when they are fully healthy. He should be more of a long-term play than a one-day stream.

Jaden Hardy- 2%

Hardy is on the side of being a one-day stream. With Luka Doncic out for their last game, he scored 17 points as a starter. If Luka remains sidelined, Hardy should be able to provide some buckets and hopefully play enough minutes to provide a little value in other categories.