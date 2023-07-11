They’ve seen enough: Spurs shut down Wemby

After a busy weekend in which 24 games were played, the NBA2K Summer League in Las Vegas calmed down a little bit on Monday. Six games were played, with the biggest news being made off the court. The first overall pick is done for the summer, while the Pistons agreed to an extension with a frontcourt starter.

-- Victor Wembanyama is done for the summer

On the heels of his impressive performance on Sunday, the Spurs have decided to shut down the first overall pick for the remainder of Summer League. Unlike most other lottery picks, Wembanyama was playing competitive basketball into June due to Metropolitans 92 reaching the championship series in France. It had already been decided that Wemby will not represent France in next month’s FIBA World Cup, so the focus now will be entirely on preparing for his first NBA season. And that appears to be something that he’s looking forward to given all that he’s had to deal with.

“Like, this past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said . “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m just glad it’s over, honestly. I just want to hoop, work out and lift.”

Even with the 2-of-13 shooting effort in his Summer League debut, Wembanyama still blocked five shots in that game against the Hornets. He looked much better two nights later, as the feeling of confusion in the opener gave way to a level of assertiveness on both ends of the floor that many fans were hoping to see. With Wembanyama’s Summer League experience officially over, the question now is where will he be selected in fantasy drafts. The third round felt like a good spot before those two games, and that should remain the case. At a minimum, he’ll produce enough in the blocks category to provide solid value.

Of the players who qualified for the league rankings in blocked shots last season, only six averaged at least two per game. Wembanyama should be able to reach that number with relative ease as a rookie, and the rebounding numbers should be there as well. Offensively, there will be an adjustment period for him and the Spurs, who will need to figure out where Wembanyama fits best within their system. But the skill set is undeniable; if he can use the time between now and training camp to get a little stronger without compromising his agility, the big man should be fine.

-- Pistons, Isaiah Stewart agree to contract extension

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Beef Stew has agreed to a new deal worth $64 million over four years . The extension will go into effect for the 2024-25 season, and it likely locks Stewart in as the team’s starting power forward. The other competitors for minutes at that position are Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers , with Jalen Duren and James Wiseman battling for minutes at center. Detroit took the approach of moving Stewart to the four ahead of last season, granting him the freedom to put up more perimeter shots. In 50 games, he averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.3 minutes, shooting 44.2% from the field and 73.8% from the foul line.

Stewart’s field goal percentage dropped nearly seven points from his second year, with the added emphasis on 3-point shooting being the reason why. After attempting 109 3-pointers in his first two seasons, Beef Stew put up 205 in 2022-23. What fantasy managers will want to see is a boost in accuracy (32.7%), which would make this a true asset in addition to the points and rebounds. After finishing last season ranked outside the top 150 in 8- and 9-cat, per-game value, Stewart will likely be a late-round pick in standard leagues. While the new contract can be viewed as a sign of the Pistons’ commitment to him, there’s still a logjam at the four and five (as noted above), and a new head coach (Monty Williams) to sort it all out.

Cavaliers 100, Grizzlies 77

The biggest takeaway from this blowout may be the play of Sam Merrill and Emoni Bates , who combined to shoot 13-of-19 from beyond the arc. Merrill (27/2/2/1 with eight 3-pointers) did most of his damage in the first half, while Bates (21/4/1/2/2 with five 3-pointers) came through with his most efficient outing of Summer League while being impactful on both ends of the floor. The Cavaliers front office placed an emphasis on adding perimeter shooting this summer, most notably picking up Max Strus via sign-and-trade. Maybe that need results in Merrill (his contract for next season isn’t guaranteed) and/or Bates getting an opportunity to crack the rotation in training camp, but both looked the part on Monday. While it may be too early to declare Bates the steal of the second round, there’s no denying his potential to be that guy when it’s all said and done.

There wasn’t much to be taken from the Grizzlies that we didn’t already know. David Roddy (18/5/3/1) is the young player best positioned to absorb some of the minutes on the wing that became available due to Dillon Brooks ’ exit, while Jake LaRavia (16/3/3/1 with five 3-pointers) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (15/6/4/4/1 with one 3-pointer) will also fight for rotation minutes. But is any worth committing to in fantasy drafts? Maybe Roddy with a late-round pick and that’s primarily due to Ja Morant being suspended for the first 25 games of next season. GG Jackson (10 points, five rebounds, and two 3-pointers) remained in “feels like leather” mode, which isn’t too surprising given the role he was asked to fill during his lone season at South Carolina. Hopefully, we get some more production in the non-scoring categories before Summer League concludes.

Suns 73, Heat 70

This was a rugged affair, with the two teams combining to turn the ball over 44 times (28 by the Heat) and 13-of-48 shooting from three. The Suns were without Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness), which resulted in more time on the ball for guards Barry Brown Jr. (14/4/2/2) and Grant Sherfield (8/1/5/3). With neither player guaranteed to make the opening night roster, there wasn’t much to learn from a fantasy standpoint. Toumani Camara , who played well in his debut, struggled with turnovers (six) while posting a line of 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. The rookie forward out of Dayton is worth keeping an eye on in training camp to see if he can earn minutes on the back end of the rotation. The athleticism can be an asset for the Suns, who have a lot of money locked up in the quartet of Devin Booker , Bradley Beal , Kevin Durant , and Deandre Ayton .

For Miami, Orlando Robinson (15/9/1/1 with one 3-pointer and six turnovers) came back to earth after his stellar performance in Miami’s summer opener, but he still came within one rebound of a double-double. He’s already earned a standard contract for next season; the next step is to earn consistent minutes on the back end of the rotation. Jamal Cain (18/3/0/2 with three 3-pointers) was the team’s best performer on Monday, but he faces a more difficult fight for playing time at the forward positions. Among those who will also be in the mix is Nikola Jovic , who had a rough day at the office. Missing all six of his shot attempts, the 2022 first-round pick had as many turnovers as points and rebounds combined (four). Of the three, Robinson has the best chance of achieving some form of fantasy relevance, but that would largely depend on the health of starter Bam Adebayo .

Mavericks 111, 76ers 103

Dallas’ summer experience is largely about one player: Jaden Hardy . He didn’t have his best night shooting the basketball, going 5-of-17 from the field, but the second-year guard still managed to score 24 points with six rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers. Hardy was 12-of-13 from the foul line, and it feels like the Mavericks are preparing him to figure prominently in the team’s bench unit. Would that be enough to make Hardy a player of value in deeper leagues? We’ll see. Olivier-Maxence Prosper (10/7/1/1/1) and Dereck Lively II (8/11/2) played 24 minutes as the Mavericks increased the two rookies’ workloads for their second appearances. Due to the trades that did not become official until July 6, Prosper and Lively only had one practice under their belts before Las Vegas. In time, both can be fantasy assets due to the defensive production, but fantasy managers shouldn’t expect too much right away.

For Philadelphia, Terquavion Smith (18/6/6/1 with three 3-pointers) continues to excite offensively, but he was also responsible for five of the team’s 12 turnovers on Monday. He’s on a two-way deal, and getting the minutes needed to be of value in fantasy basketball will be difficult, even if the 76ers trade James Harden . DJ Steward led the way with 24 points off the bench, but he’s in an even more difficult position than Smith when it comes to earning minutes for the upcoming season, as he’s a free agent.

Pacers 108, Magic 85

Indiana boasts one of the most experienced teams in Summer League regarding rotation minutes, so their 2-0 start isn’t a surprise. Andrew Nembhard (21/3/7/3 with two 3-pointers) started 63 of the 75 games he appeared in as a rookie, while Bennedict Mathurin (17/3/6/1 with one 3-pointer) ended last season as a starter. Nembhard may be the one who takes a hit from a fantasy standpoint heading into next season, as the Pacers added Bruce Brown via free agency, but some late-round value can still be had as a reserve (see T.J. McConnell ). As for Isaiah Jackson (13 points, 11 rebounds), the Pacers’ decision to sign Myles Turner to an extension during last season puts him in a tough spot fantasy-wise, but at least he’s in line to be the unquestioned backup center. That would make him worthy of a late-round pick, as Turner has not played at least 65 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Caleb Houstan (18/5/2/1 with one 3-pointer) had a good night for the Magic despite going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. But is there deep-league fantasy value to be had? That’s a difficult question to answer, especially with the Magic signing Joe Ingles in free agency. Anthony Black (8/7/3/2) struggled with his shot on Monday, going 3-of-12 from the field, but the rookie did not commit a turnover. His arrival via the draft may be bad news for Jalen Suggs , who struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons in Orlando.

Jazz 108, Timberwolves 96

Jazz guard Keyonte George continues to shine in Las Vegas. He posted a line of 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes on Monday, and the rookie may be further along as a lead guard than originally anticipated. Utah still has Collin Sexton , who will be further removed from the knee injury that ended his 2021-22 season prematurely, Jordan Clarkson (on a new contract), and Talen Horton-Tucker , who all were given opportunities to run the offense last season. But George may be the point guard of the future for the franchise. Is the future now? We’ll find that out in training camp.

Johnny Juzang , whose rights were renounced on July 7 and is now an unrestricted free agent, came off the bench to score 26 points in 25 minutes. Not a bad showcase given the recent turn in his career. Luka Samanic (14/8/2/1/1 with one 3-pointer) and Micah Potter (11/12/7 with one 3-pointer) had productive nights, but neither is in a great spot from a fantasy standpoint thanks to the presence of Lauri Markkanen , John Collins , and Walker Kessler .

For Minnesota, could there be room for Leonard Miller on the back end of the rotation? The versatile wing put up 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 31 minutes, and has the look of a player who can fill a role similar to that of current starter Jaden McDaniels . Josh Minott (19/6/2/0/2) also played well, but he faces a tougher battle for rotation minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns , Rudy Gobert , and Naz Reid all in front of him.

Clippers 80, Kings 70

The biggest takeaway for the Clippers in this one: Xavier Moon (18/5/6/4/2 with one 3-pointer) outplaying fellow starter Jason Preston (2/3/5). The latter missed what would have been his rookie season (2021-22) with a foot injury, and he’s struggled to get untracked. The Clippers’ emphasis on winning now hasn’t been conducive to developing young talents, either, so Preston could be in a tough spot with his contract for next season not guaranteed. Moon, who was on a two-way contract, is also without a deal at this point in the offseason. If those two are battling for a roster spot, that’s something to keep an eye on for the remainder of the week, even if it won’t impact fantasy basketball. First-round pick Kobe Brown was productive, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer. He has the potential to crack the back end of the rotation, but that isn’t enough to make him an immediate fantasy asset.

Colby Jones (19/9/2/2/2 with three 3-pointer) had a good night for the Kings, and his versatility gives the rookie a shot at earning immediate rotation minutes. It may not be enough to make Jones a player worth drafting in standard leagues, but he’s good enough on both ends of the floor to play. Keon Ellis (16/7/5/3 with two 3-pointers) will be on a two-way deal next season, and the additions of Jones, Sasha Vezenkov , and Chris Duarte did him no favors regarding the possibility of earning playing time on the back end of Mike Brown’s rotation.