RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sacuth_2minhl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251128.jpg
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
nbc_cfb_cignettiintv_251128.jpg
Cignetti, Indiana have more goals to hit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

nbc_nba_sacuth_2minhl_251128.jpg
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251128.jpg
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
nbc_cfb_cignettiintv_251128.jpg
Cignetti, Indiana have more goals to hit

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:41 AM
Cowboys are in 'crisis mode' after Prescott injury
November 5, 2024 04:37 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze the injuries to the Dallas Cowboys, discussing why there's not many fantasy relevant options on the team after Dak Prescott was placed on IR.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Patrick Mahomes aims to get a hot streak going against the Broncos, Sam Darnold jumps on the road to Jacksonville, and C.J. Stroud ponders his latest difficult matchup.

In the running back ranks, Christian McCaffrey makes his return for a short-handed 49ers offense, Alvin Kamara looks to follow up a career outing, and Tyrone Tracy travels to Germany in search of a spiked week.

Tyreek Hill hunts for a breakout performance, Tank Dell hopes to follow up last week’s 100-yard outing, and Josh Downs attempts to crack open his PPR cash machine once more.

Hunter Henry tries to do it all himself for the Patriots, T.J. Hockenson goes in search of statistical improvement in his second game back, and Taysom Hill prepares to serve as a battering ram for the Saints.