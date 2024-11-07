RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Patrick Mahomes aims to get a hot streak going against the Broncos, Sam Darnold jumps on the road to Jacksonville, and C.J. Stroud ponders his latest difficult matchup.

In the running back ranks, Christian McCaffrey makes his return for a short-handed 49ers offense, Alvin Kamara looks to follow up a career outing, and Tyrone Tracy travels to Germany in search of a spiked week.

Tyreek Hill hunts for a breakout performance, Tank Dell hopes to follow up last week’s 100-yard outing, and Josh Downs attempts to crack open his PPR cash machine once more.

Hunter Henry tries to do it all himself for the Patriots, T.J. Hockenson goes in search of statistical improvement in his second game back, and Taysom Hill prepares to serve as a battering ram for the Saints.