RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

George Pickens looks to cash in a gorgeous matchup, Cedric Tillman comes off bye as a WR2, and Jauan Jennings attempts to prove he belongs in the top 20.

At quarterback, Justin Herbert breaks back into the QB1 ranks against the Bengals, Jared Goff tries to shake off his five-interception performance, and Russell Wilson hopes the Ravens are as good of a matchup in person as they are on paper.

In the running back ranks, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ready for the setup of a lifetime, Aaron Jones wonders if he’ll have to put the Vikings’ offense on his back, and Audric Estime prepares for more work as a home favorite.

Up the seam, T.J. Hockenson preps for third-down targets, Kyle Pitts goes in search of long gains in Denver, and Jake Ferguson hunts for ways to survive his quarterback chaos.