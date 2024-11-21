RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Mike Evans welcomes himself back after five weeks on the shelf, Ladd McConkey attempts to cash in a golden matchup with the Ravens, and Courtland Sutton continues his quest for WR1 status.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson looks to bounce back from a disappointing divisional grudge match, Bo Nix goes hot streak hunting in Sin City, and Anthony Richardson confronts the toughest test of his young career.

In the running back ranks, Joe Mixon hopes to stay scorching in Tennessee, Brian Robinson Jr. readies for his best matchup of the year in the Cowboys, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. ponders life after Daniel Jones.

Up the seam, Jonnu Smith prepares for TE1 scrutiny, Cade Otton returns to No. 2 status in Tampa, and Sam LaPorta attempts to gut out his shoulder injury against the Colts.