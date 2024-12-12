RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

A.J. Brown begs and pleads for more targets, Puka Nacua looks to keep the rager going, and Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson ready for a smash spot.

At quarterback, Jayden Daniels comes off bye to a glorious matchup, Jalen Hurts confronts the haters in his own receiver corps, and Jared Goff stubbornly remains in the top 12 thanks to an elite game environment.

In the receiver ranks, Derrick Henry wonders if his Giants setup is real life, Zach Charbonnet angles for plug-and-play goodness, and Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard battle for “surprise” RB1 status.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta hopes his improved statlines culminate in a spiked week, Mark Andrews prepares to rock the seam in New York, and Juwan Johnson ponders his status as the last Saint standing.