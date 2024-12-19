 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Published December 19, 2024 11:51 AM
Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Jared Goff attempts to put the Lions’ offense on his back, Aaron Rodgers tries to extend his recent hot streak, and Michael Penix replaces Kirk Cousins on the fly in Atlanta.

In the running back ranks, James Conner readies for his best setup of the season, Jonathan Taylor hopes to atone for his awful mistake, and Jerome Ford takes over for Nick Chubb in Cleveland.

At receiver, Brian Thomas Jr. angles to be a fantasy playoffs hero, Jauan Jennings looks to put his TNF face-plant behind him, and Drake London and Darnell Mooney bank on a quarterback change goosing their output.

Up the seam, Hunter Henry wonders if this will finally be the spiked week, T.J. Hockenson battles his receiver teammates for targets, and Brenton Strange prepares to follow up his 11-catch outing.