RotoPat’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Lamar Jackson hopes to move past a shaky opener, Jayden Daniels looks to build off his historic rookie rushing effort, and embattled Joe Burrow arrives in Kansas City for a tough road matchup.

In the running back ranks, Saquon Barkley makes his home debut for the Eagles, Josh Jacobs attempts to put the Packers’ offense on his back, and Rachaad White prepares to try to hold off Bucky Irving.

At receiver, Cooper Kupp readies for all the targets he can handle, Chris Olave angles to bounce back from a disappointing opener, and Malik Nabers embarks on his first road trip.

Up the seam, Brock Bowers strives to build off his impressive opener, Dalton Kincaid hunts for targets in the Bills’ crowded skill corps, and Isaiah Likely wonders if this is really happening.