RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Alvin Kamara wonders what kind of game script he’ll get against the Eagles, James Cook aims to start a hot streak vs. the Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins goes big-play hunting against the Steelers.

At quarterback, Brock Purdy adjusts to life without another weapon, Derek Carr looks to prove he belongs in the top 12 at quarterback, and Anthony Richardson ponders just what kind of quarterback he’s going to be.

In the receiver ranks, DeVonta Smith settles in as the Eagles’ temporary No. 1 receiver, Chris Olave says “surely this is the week I will finally break out,” and Jameson Williams attempts to get comfortable in the top 20.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta hopes to shake his slow start, Dalton Kincaid fights for looks in the Bills’ remade skill corps, and Hunter Henry reminds fantasy managers he exists.