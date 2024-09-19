RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lineup and Misiorowski-led bullpen provide power as Brewers beat Cubs 7-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lineup and Misiorowski-led bullpen provide power as Brewers beat Cubs 7-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Published September 19, 2024 11:11 AM
Dalton makes Johnson an intriguing fantasy option
September 17, 2024 05:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down how quarterback Andy Dalton could mesh with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and boost the fantasy value of wide receiver Diontae Johnson again.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Alvin Kamara wonders what kind of game script he’ll get against the Eagles, James Cook aims to start a hot streak vs. the Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins goes big-play hunting against the Steelers.

At quarterback, Brock Purdy adjusts to life without another weapon, Derek Carr looks to prove he belongs in the top 12 at quarterback, and Anthony Richardson ponders just what kind of quarterback he’s going to be.

In the receiver ranks, DeVonta Smith settles in as the Eagles’ temporary No. 1 receiver, Chris Olave says “surely this is the week I will finally break out,” and Jameson Williams attempts to get comfortable in the top 20.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta hopes to shake his slow start, Dalton Kincaid fights for looks in the Bills’ remade skill corps, and Hunter Henry reminds fantasy managers he exists.