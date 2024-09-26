 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Joe Burrow hunts for momentum in Charlotte, Kyler Murray hopes to further heat up his Marvin Harrison Jr. connection, and Patrick Mahomes ponders life outside the top five at quarterback.

At running back, Jonathan Taylor attempts to keep the Colts’ offense on his back, Najee Harris greets a beautiful matchup in Indianapolis, and De’Von Achane searches for answers against the Titans.

In the receiver ranks, Nico Collins looks to continue going off vs. the Jaguars, Garrett Wilson confronts another tough matchup, and Diontae Johnson follows up the best game of his career.

Up the seam, Travis Kelce tries to shake his slow start in Los Angeles, Kyle Pitts wonders if there’s anything more in this Falcons offense, and Cole Kmet waves goodbye to Gerald Everett in the Bears’ offense.