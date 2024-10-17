RotoPat’s Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Chris Godwin looks to prove he belongs as a WR1, Zay Flowers goes hot streak hunting in Tampa, and Davante Adams tells Garrett Wilson to make room for him in the Jets’ receiver corps.

At quarterback, Josh Allen welcomes in a new No. 1 receiver, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy rematch the Super Bowl, and Drake Maye vies for streamer status against the Jaguars.

In the running back ranks, Kenneth Walker attempts to snap his recent rushing slump, Tony Pollard tries to provide plug-and-play RB1 status, and De’Von Achane hopes to break his post-Tua Tagovailoa slump.

Up the seam, Evan Engram aims to build off his fantasy sensational game against the Bears, David Njoku wonders if he’s the last man left in Cleveland, and Mark Andrews ponders the meaning of his recent improved production.