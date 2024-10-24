RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Amari Cooper searches for even more production in his second game as a Bill, Davante Adams attempts to do more than just tackle opposing interceptors, and George Pickens wonders if last week was the start of a beautiful Russell Wilson connection.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa starts for the first time since Week 2, Patrick Mahomes breaks in a new No. 1 receiver on the fly in Vegas, and Jameis Winston readies to replace Deshaun Watson.

In the running back ranks, Bijan Robinson gears up for a great matchup, De’Von Achane hopes Tua Tagovailoa’s return is the cure for what’s ailed him, and Chase Brown looks to complete his takeover of the Bengals’ backfield.

Up the seam, David Njoku prepares to serve as the Browns’ de facto WR1, Sam LaPorta angles for more targets with Jameson Williams suspended, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in a crowded Packers skill group.