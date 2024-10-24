 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Switzerland v United States: Group A - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_ffhh_jaguarsvtexans_251110.jpg
Marks, Texans earn epic comeback win over Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Published October 24, 2024 11:43 AM
Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Amari Cooper searches for even more production in his second game as a Bill, Davante Adams attempts to do more than just tackle opposing interceptors, and George Pickens wonders if last week was the start of a beautiful Russell Wilson connection.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa starts for the first time since Week 2, Patrick Mahomes breaks in a new No. 1 receiver on the fly in Vegas, and Jameis Winston readies to replace Deshaun Watson.

In the running back ranks, Bijan Robinson gears up for a great matchup, De’Von Achane hopes Tua Tagovailoa’s return is the cure for what’s ailed him, and Chase Brown looks to complete his takeover of the Bengals’ backfield.

Up the seam, David Njoku prepares to serve as the Browns’ de facto WR1, Sam LaPorta angles for more targets with Jameson Williams suspended, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in a crowded Packers skill group.