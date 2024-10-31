 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings 2024

  
Published October 31, 2024 11:30 AM
Johnson's potential impact on the Ravens
October 29, 2024 04:27 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter react to Diontae Johnson's trade to the Baltimore Ravens and predict how it may impact the offense.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Puka Nacua looks to stack strong performances, Malik Nabers wonders if his game is “Daniel Jones proof” after all, and Calvin Ridley and Ladd McConkey hope to build off big days.

At quarterback, Lamar Jackson confronts his toughest matchup of the year so far in the Broncos, Matthew Stafford hopes to start a hot streak after last Thursday’s eruption, and Bo Nix tries to prove he belongs in the weekly streamer conversation.

In the running back ranks, Alvin Kamara welcomes Derek Carr back to the fold for the Saints, De’Von Achane licks his chips for a supposedly good ground-game matchup in the Bills, and Tank Bigsby battles a returning Travis Etienne for touches.

Up the seam, Cade Otton aims to prove he belongs in the TE1 ranks, T.J. Hockeson makes his long-awaited return from his knee injury, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in the Packers’ crowded skill group.