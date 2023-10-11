Week 6 Optimal Flex Plays: Jaleel McLaughlin isn’t going anywhere

Win, lose or draw you have to move on to the next play (or game). We hit big on last week’s Optimal FLEX Play’s as Breece Hall finally broke out and won’t be in this column again. Although he did get injured, De’Von Achane made his usual stroll to the end zone on a long run. The deeper plays like Jordan Addision, Tutu Atwell and Marquise Brown all found the end zone while Josh Downs caught six passes for 97 yards. Now, we move on as we have to go even deeper with injuries to players like James Conner and Justin Jefferson. Fantasy football is most definitely in full swing and you cannot afford to get hit with the knockout blow. Let’s see which unsung heroes could help us in Week 6.

RB - Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos @ Chiefs

Javonte Williams got in a full practice this week so it looks like he’ll play against the Chiefs in Week 6. It was reported that he was very close to playing in Week 5, but wanted to play it safe. With all that being said, there’s no way the Broncos can make Jaleel McLaughlin completely obscure again in this offense. Over the past two weeks he’s the RB 10 in fantasy football and has been the Broncos’ leading rusher over the past two weeks. He’ll face a Chiefs’ defense that is stout, but the Broncos are 10.5-point underdogs and the negative game script could allow McLaughlin to thrive statistically. If you’re in need, McLaughlin will bring explovsiveness, suddenness as a runner and most importantly, points to your fantasy lineup.

RB - D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson, Bears @ Vikings

With Khalil Herbert likely missing multiple weeks, the matchup on paper looks nice for the next Bears’ running backs in line. Whether it be Foreman or Johnson, one of them will have a good shot at reaching the end zone with a red-hot Justin Fields at quarterback. The Vikings are the 10th best against running backs in fantasy, but that’s mainly because they give up so many passing yards. The Vikings defense has given up the fifth most points to receivers and the seventh most to quarterbacks. The Bears’ offense will be moving up and down the field on the Vikings thus providing opportunities for all Bears’ playmakers.

RB - Jeff Wilson, Dolphins vs. Panthers

The star of fantasy football, De’Von Achane, is set to miss some time so it’ll be the next man up in Miami. I’m banking on it being Wilson although Salvon Ahmed has earned some stripes with staff and could play a role. Wilson will be coming off the IR just in time for a matchup against a Panthers defense that’s the second worst in fantasy in terms of giving up points to running backs. The Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites in this game and could get into a favorable game script in relatively short order. The Panthers are coming off a week in which they gave up 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns to the Lions’ running backs. Raheem Mostert and Wilson will go wild against the 0-5 Panthers.

RB - Emari Demercado, Cardinals @ Rams

A name many might not have known just a few days ago, Demercado was a popular name on waivers this week. With James Conner set to miss at least four games while on the IR, it’s assumed Demercado will take on the lead role in the Cardinals backfield. He entered the game in relief of Conner in Week 5 going for a solid 10-45-1. It should also be noted that Keaontay Ingram, the team’s previous RB2, is likely to return in Week 6. It’ll likely be a committee against the Rams, but one that Demercado should lead as Ingram has yet to find much success in the NFL. It’ll be a tough matchup against the Rams who are the 12th best against running backs in fantasy, but Demercado is a volume play.

WR - K.J. Osborn, Vikings vs. Bears

A receiver against the Bears’ defense is all you could ask. With all-world receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve and set to miss four games, Osborn will step into a more prominent role alongside Jordan Addison. The Bears surrendered 388 passing yards in Week 5 against the Commanders and Osborn already has two touchdowns this season. Plus, he was immediately the focal point in the passing game when Jefferson went down with an injury. The numbers weren’t staggering for Osborn in Week 5 (5-49-0), but he saw nine targets. Osborn has shown in the past that he can rise to the occasion when needed (career-high of 10-157-1) and he’ll get the chance to do so this week.

WR - Michael Gallup, Cowboys @ Chargers

Based on the two teams playing and this game having highest point total of the week at 50.5, Gallup is in play here. The Chargers’ defense gives up the most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. While their defense does get back Derwin James, they’ll need more than that to slow down a Cowboys’ offense who was just embarrassed by the 49ers in Week 5. In that game, Gallup put up a dud going 2-15-0. In his previous two games however, he combined to go 11-152-0. The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball this season and will look to lean on the passing game, especially with Justin Herbert on the other side. Gallup will be involved and should be able to produce a decent stat line.