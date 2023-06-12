123rd U.S. Open Preview

The 2023 campaign has already produced major championship wins for Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka . There has been plenty of exciting events and last week’s merger announcement only adds fuel to the fire, with no shortage of drama ahead of the season’s third major.

Next up is the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. This will be the 15th time that the event has been played in the Golden State but the first time that LACC has hosted.

Before we talk about the course, we should note the strict cut-line rules with only the low 60 and ties advancing through the 36-hole cut line.

The Course

The North Course at Los Angeles Country Club is the host track this week. This exclusive club was against the hosting of outside events until recent decades and now they are embracing the role, getting to show off to the world for a week.

Laid out in 1928, this George Thomas design was restored by Gil Hanse more than a decade ago (2006 to 2010). Hanse has put his fingerprints on so many of the venues that host events at the highest level.

Common words to describe this property are rustic and rugged. It’s an old course and Hanse and his team did a great job to keep things looking old.

Glancing at the scorecard first, we see a par-70 layout that plays to 7,241 yards. The first thing we notice is there are five par 3s which is always a quick way to mute scoring.

From there, we look at length. Six of the par 4s play at 480 yards or longer. Many of the fairways are wide and conditions are expected to be firm and fast but even still, those hole lengths should put plenty of mid-irons or longer into the hands of these pros.

As previously mentioned, many of the landing areas are wide here but missed fairways will be punished. The bermudagrass rough is expected to exceed three inches which is very long for bermuda standards. This will be the first course that uses bermuda rough at a U.S. Open since the 2005 edition at Pineshurst. A winding barranca also runs through most of the front nine to give golfers some unpredictable terrain to work with.

Going back to the rugged and rustic theme, the bunkers here fit that description well, and they are true hazards as many are steep and deep.

Overall, the course is extremely unique but should present a challenge similar to other tough tracks like Augusta National, Muirfield Village, Quail Hollow, Torrey Pines, or Riviera. These are courses that reward length but also require precision on approach, to avoid tricky up-and-down situations on speedy, contoured greens.

Course management will be crucial around LACC and the bentgrass greens are prepped to run at 13 feet on the stimp.

The Weather

Thursday: Cloudy with a high of 68 degrees. Winds at 6 to 14 MPH.

Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 69 degrees. Wind at 5 to 14 MPH.

There are no precipitation concerns and winds look light to moderate for most of the week. That means that weather won’t be a key defense this week but it also means the course crew should be able to get things set up to their liking without any distraction from Mother Nature.