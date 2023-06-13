DFS Dish: 2023 U.S. Open

Los Angeles Country Club will be the star of the show this week during the third major championship of the season.

When majors roll around it means tough course setups and the strongest of fields.

With such a strong field, there are plenty of viable options when building DFS rosters. Let’s take a look past performance in similar events to see who rises to the occasion.

Major Motivation

There has been a lot of talk about legacy in recent years and major championships are the biggest piece of that legacy equation.

With so much at stake, these events provide the toughest test, especially from a mental perspective.

Some golfers thrive under tough conditions and increased pressure while others consistently underperform.

Here are the top performers in adjusted strokes gained per round in majors, over the last two years:

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay

We can also look at performance versus baseline to see who shows the largest increase in performance compared to their typical scores:

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Patrick Reed

Min Woo Lee

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

Overlap List: names that show up on both lists include Scottie Scheffler , Rory McIlroy , Collin Morikawa , Cameron Smith , Matt Fitzpatrick , Jordan Spieth , Viktor Hovland , Brooks Koepka , Shane Lowry , Cameron Young , Tommy Fleetwood , and Hideki Matsuyama .

Hovland is certainly starting to announce himself as a big-game hunter with top-7 finishes in the last three majors played.

McIlroy putting himself in position

The Ulsterman had a bit of a mid-season slump but rebounded lately with three straight top 10s. He held a 54-hole co-lead at the Memorial and was T2 thru 54 holes last week. He’s still looking to snap his major drought with his last win coming at the 2014 PGA Championship. If he keeps putting himself in the mix, he’ll eventually cross that finish line again.

Morikawa to find his putter back home?

The Los Angeles native ranks 5th in strokes gained tee-to-green this season but just 143rd in putting. The flat stick is the only thing really holding him back from contending this season. On a positive note, three of his four best putting weeks this season have come in the West region. The local comfort may be enough to get that putter warmed up.