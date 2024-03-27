Fridays with Smylie
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at The Players Championship, which included appearances from Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.
Keith Mitchell reacts to Sungjae Im at No. 17 while he joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman at The Players Championship 2024.
Keith Mitchell looks back to when he smashed his driver into the ground during the The Players Championship 2023, explaining his emotions during the now-hilarious moment.
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it’s on every golfer’s mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
After the “announcer jinx” during Steve Stricker’s birdie opportunity on No. 17, Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman compare each other’s history on the island green of TPC Sawgrass.
Smylie Kaufman’s “Friday Happy Hour” at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Watch the best moments from Jordan Spieth’s and Max Homa’s appearances with Smylie Kaufman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
Known for roasting golf swings on social media, Max Homa takes his shot at Smylie Kaufman’s during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Max Homa shares his thoughts on the legacy of Arnold Palmer and how the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a “staple” of the PGA Tour.
MORE HAPPY HOUR
Max Homa joins the Golf Channel broadcast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looks back on his Ryder Cup pairing with Brian Harman, calling it “the most fun on a golf course I’ve ever had.”
Max Homa joins Smylie Kaufman to revisit his first-ever PGA Tour ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Smylie Kaufman jokes with Jordan Spieth about the time he had to run away from an alligator at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
Jordan Spieth describes the special occasion of his Masters Champions Dinner in 2016, which turned into a night of trading Arnold Palmer stories.