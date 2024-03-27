 Skip navigation
Fridays with Smylie

nbc_golf_playerchamp_bestof_v2_240315__800648.jpg
13:26
PGA Tour
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at The Players Championship, which included appearances from Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Hero Indian Open - Rd 1
Hero Indian Open - Rd 1
Thu, Mar 28
3:30AM EDT
DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Mar 28
3:00PM EDT
Houston Open: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Mar 28
4:00PM EDT
Texas Children's Houston Open - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Mar 28
6:00PM EDT
Ford Championship - Rd 1
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Mar 29
3:30AM EDT
Hero Indian Open - Rd 2
DP World Tour
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
nbc_golf_playerschamps_minwoo_240315.jpg
01:40
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_harmanworstpar_240315.jpg
01:51
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
nbc_golf_clarencejug_240315.jpg
02:24
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
nbc_golf_hole17overview_240315.jpg
03:18
Mitchell, Im embrace at The Players
Keith Mitchell reacts to Sungjae Im at No. 17 while he joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman at The Players Championship 2024.
nbc_golf_mitchelldriversmash_240315.jpg
01:15
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
Keith Mitchell looks back to when he smashed his driver into the ground during the The Players Championship 2023, explaining his emotions during the now-hilarious moment.
nbc_golf_playerschamp_kisner_240315.jpg
01:11
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it’s on every golfer’s mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
kisner_and_kaufman.jpg
01:54
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
After the “announcer jinx” during Steve Stricker’s birdie opportunity on No. 17, Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman compare each other’s history on the island green of TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
02:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman’s “Friday Happy Hour” at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
08:46
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
Watch the best moments from Jordan Spieth’s and Max Homa’s appearances with Smylie Kaufman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
nbc_golf_homaonsmylieswing_240308.jpg
01:24
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
Known for roasting golf swings on social media, Max Homa takes his shot at Smylie Kaufman’s during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
01:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Max Homa shares his thoughts on the legacy of Arnold Palmer and how the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a “staple” of the PGA Tour.

MORE HAPPY HOUR

nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
01:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Max Homa joins the Golf Channel broadcast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looks back on his Ryder Cup pairing with Brian Harman, calling it “the most fun on a golf course I’ve ever had.”
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
01:04
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Max Homa joins Smylie Kaufman to revisit his first-ever PGA Tour ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
nbc_golf_alligatorflashback_240308.jpg
01:08
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
Smylie Kaufman jokes with Jordan Spieth about the time he had to run away from an alligator at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
nbc_golf_spiethbunkerflashback_240308.jpg
02:36
Spieth’s ‘this one’s on me’ moment at BMW Champ.
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
nbc_golf_spiethonpalmer_240308.jpg
01:22
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner
Jordan Spieth describes the special occasion of his Masters Champions Dinner in 2016, which turned into a night of trading Arnold Palmer stories.