 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Kickers to Avoid and Target in 2023
singh_1920_ally23_trophy.jpg
Singh wins Ally Challenge after Goydos five-putts 17th hole
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_indy_newgarden_230827.jpg
Newgarden’s bid for perfection ends at WWT Raceway
nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Kickers to Avoid and Target in 2023
singh_1920_ally23_trophy.jpg
Singh wins Ally Challenge after Goydos five-putts 17th hole
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_indy_newgarden_230827.jpg
Newgarden’s bid for perfection ends at WWT Raceway
nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Closing 59 means KFT player will keep card – maybe more

  
Published August 27, 2023 06:09 PM

Shooting 59 is impressive no matter the circumstances, but for David Kocher, his sub-60 score couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 27-year-old Maryland product fired a 12-under 59 Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open, a performance that vaulted him to a runner-up finish, two shots behind winner Chan Kim, and clinched at least his KFT card for next season – and could lead to him securing his PGA Tour card.

Kocher rattled off seven straight birdies, starting at the par-5 second at Hillcrest Country Club and turned in 7-under 29. He then added three back-nine birdies, including at the par-4 18th hole from 15 feet, and an eagle at the par-5 16th hole.

Kocher’s runner-up, his second top-5 not only of the season but also his last three starts, moved him from No. 82 in points – the top 75 retain full KFT status for the following season – to No. 43. With three Finals events left, he is now just 13 spots away from the top 30, which would come with a PGA Tour card for 2024.

After turning pro in 2018, Kocher earned his KFT card for the first time in 2020 and has kept it each season since.