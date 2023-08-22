 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: A young coach in his second season? History says success awaits Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
Suzann Pettersen makes four captain's picks for European Solheim Cup team
Betts_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: NL MVP and CY Young Races

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
Can Flowers become Ravens' top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_mclaurindotsonduo_230822.jpg
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
Howell rising up Berry's quarterback rankings

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

nbc_golf_lpga_dp_ispshandahlfinalrd_230820.jpg
10:34
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_lpga_alexapanointv_230820.jpg
01:04
Handa World Invitational win ‘surreal’ for Pano
Alexa Pano says everything feels ‘surreal’ after her dramatic victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard3hl_230819.jpg
16:02
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard2v2_230818.jpg
15:35
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_gc_ispshandawomenrd1_230817.jpg
49
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Inv., Round 1, women
Check out the best shots and moments from the women’s side of the first day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_ispshandard1_highlights_230817.jpg
07:40
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenhl_230810.jpg
09:35
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, taking place at the Walton Heath Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lpga_muslimwomen_230807.jpg
04:55
Association opening doors for Muslim women in golf
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.

More From Golf

nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
Suzann Pettersen makes four captain’s picks for European Solheim Cup team
Pettersen rounded our her team for the matches in Spain
nbc_golf_gt_pettersenint_230822.jpg
11:31
Pettersen wants ‘feisty, energetic’ Solheim team
Suzann Pettersen talks about her picks as captain of the European Solheim Cup team and the culture she wants to build within the group.
nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
05:53
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
The Golf Central crew discusses how Zach Johnson may fill out his Ryder Cup roster.
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
06:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the state of her game entering the event.
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
07:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_gt_teamusa_230821.jpg
09:52
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain’s picks.
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
02:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
04:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama’s Nick Dunlap.
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
03:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
06:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.