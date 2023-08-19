 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Marissa Steen takes lead on Day 2 of the ISPS Handa World Invitational

  
Published August 18, 2023 08:47 PM

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — American player Marissa Steen scored 1-under 72 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the LPGA Tour on Friday.

Steen started what was a very gusty day at 2 under, made two bogeys and three birdies for her round of 72, and moved to the top of the leaderboard with a total of 3 under, ahead of Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who shot a 71 at Castlerock.

Ryann O’Toole of the United States, Gabriella Cowley of England, Olivia Cowan of Germany, Kim Metraux of Switzerland were tied for third place at 1 under.

Full-field scores from the ISPS Handa World Invitational: Men | Women

Sweden’s Maja Stark won the women’s title last year but was not in the field this week.

In the men’s competition, England’s Dan Brown has a six-shot lead at 11 under after his round of 66.

The parkland Galgorm Castle Golf Club and the links at Castlerock Golf Club are staging the tournament. Every men’s and women’s player plays one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm once the cut falls after 36 holes.