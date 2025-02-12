Genesis Invitational prize money: Rory McIlroy can pass this all-time great for second in career money

There could be some serious shuffling inside the top 10 of the PGA Tour’s career money list come Sunday evening.

With $4 million out of a $20 million purse going to the winner of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, several players could make considerable jumps with a win or even less – solo fourth still receives a clean $1 million.

No. 11 Jason Day, No. 12 Justin Thomas and No. 14 Hideki Matsuyama all have chances to break inside the top 10 with the $4 million winner’s check. No. 10 Jordan Spieth is currently just over $1 million ahead of day, but less than $3 million from No. 9 Justin Rose.

No. 8 Adam Scott, who has earned $68,406,437 in his PGA Tour career, would pass Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and potential No. 5 Scottie Scheffler ($72,397,784) with a win.

Phil Mickelson has held the No. 2 spot for a while, but Rory McIlroy, who two weeks ago won the signature event at Pebble Beach and its $4 million top prize, enters this week at $994,589,348, about $2 million shy of Mickelson. A runner-up finisher, worth $2.2 million, would push McIlroy past Mickelson.

Here is the prize-money breakdown for the top 25 finishers at the Genesis:

Win – $4 million

2nd – $2.2 million

3rd – $1.4 million

4th – $1 million

5th – $840,000

6th – $760,000

7th – $700,000

8th – $646,000

9th – $600,000

10th – $556,000

11th – $514,000

12th – $472,000

13th – $430,000

14th – $389,000

15th – $369,000

16th – $349,000

17th – $329,000

18th – $309,000

19th – $289,000

20th – $269,000

21st – $250,000

22nd – $233,000

23rd – $216,000

24th – $200,000

25th – $184,000