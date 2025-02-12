 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Invitational prize money: Rory McIlroy can pass this all-time great for second in career money

  
Published February 12, 2025 12:32 PM

There could be some serious shuffling inside the top 10 of the PGA Tour’s career money list come Sunday evening.

With $4 million out of a $20 million purse going to the winner of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, several players could make considerable jumps with a win or even less – solo fourth still receives a clean $1 million.

No. 11 Jason Day, No. 12 Justin Thomas and No. 14 Hideki Matsuyama all have chances to break inside the top 10 with the $4 million winner’s check. No. 10 Jordan Spieth is currently just over $1 million ahead of day, but less than $3 million from No. 9 Justin Rose.

No. 8 Adam Scott, who has earned $68,406,437 in his PGA Tour career, would pass Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and potential No. 5 Scottie Scheffler ($72,397,784) with a win.

Phil Mickelson has held the No. 2 spot for a while, but Rory McIlroy, who two weeks ago won the signature event at Pebble Beach and its $4 million top prize, enters this week at $994,589,348, about $2 million shy of Mickelson. A runner-up finisher, worth $2.2 million, would push McIlroy past Mickelson.

Here is the prize-money breakdown for the top 25 finishers at the Genesis:

Win – $4 million
2nd – $2.2 million
3rd – $1.4 million
4th – $1 million
5th – $840,000
6th – $760,000
7th – $700,000
8th – $646,000
9th – $600,000
10th – $556,000
11th – $514,000
12th – $472,000
13th – $430,000
14th – $389,000
15th – $369,000
16th – $349,000
17th – $329,000
18th – $309,000
19th – $289,000
20th – $269,000
21st – $250,000
22nd – $233,000
23rd – $216,000
24th – $200,000
25th – $184,000