How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic

Nelly Korda goes for her record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA victory at this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship. Golf Channel and Peacock will have exclusive coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour is in New Orleans for its team event, the Zurich Classic. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry highlight the field.

Here’s how you can watch all of the week’s biggest events from around the world (stream links will be added when available; all times EDT):

Wednesday



11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Thursday



3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Friday



Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

11PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Saturday



12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

10:30PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday

