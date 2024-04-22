 Skip navigation
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic

  
Published April 22, 2024 01:52 PM

Nelly Korda goes for her record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA victory at this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship. Golf Channel and Peacock will have exclusive coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour is in New Orleans for its team event, the Zurich Classic. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry highlight the field.

Here’s how you can watch all of the week’s biggest events from around the world (stream links will be added when available; all times EDT):

Wednesday

  • 11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Thursday

  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
  • 11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Friday

  • Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 11PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Saturday

  • 12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 10:30PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday

  • 12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, final round (LPGA)