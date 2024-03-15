 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Tiger not in the field for next week’s Valspar Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Motivated by Scheffler, Clark dominating at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
‘YOU ARE THE MAN': Harmon excited about McNealy’s play at Players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mitchelldriversmash_240315.jpg
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
nbc_golf_playerschamp_kisner_240315.jpg
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
kisner_and_kaufman.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keith Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on ‘Happy Hour’

  
Published March 15, 2024 06:11 PM

Keith Mitchell created a viral moment — at his own expense — in the 2023 Players Championship. A year later, he could laugh about it.

Mitchell joined Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kisner for Golf Channel’s “Happy Hour” segment on Friday at TPC Sawgrass. During his time calling shots on the par-3 17th, Mitchell was asked to relive, in detail, what happened in Round 2 of last year’s tournament.

That’s when Mitchell teed off on the fifth hole and launched his ball into the water. Mitchell slammed his driver into the ground, just before the horn sounded to suspend play because of inclement weather. A poor shot with even worse timing.

Check out the video above as Mitchell relays why it was a long walk back to the clubhouse.