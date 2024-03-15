Keith Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on ‘Happy Hour’

Keith Mitchell created a viral moment — at his own expense — in the 2023 Players Championship. A year later, he could laugh about it.

Mitchell joined Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kisner for Golf Channel’s “Happy Hour” segment on Friday at TPC Sawgrass. During his time calling shots on the par-3 17th, Mitchell was asked to relive, in detail, what happened in Round 2 of last year’s tournament.

That’s when Mitchell teed off on the fifth hole and launched his ball into the water. Mitchell slammed his driver into the ground, just before the horn sounded to suspend play because of inclement weather. A poor shot with even worse timing.

Check out the video above as Mitchell relays why it was a long walk back to the clubhouse.