Lexi Thompson part of six-way tie for 54-hole lead at Meijer LPGA Classic

  
Published June 14, 2025 06:39 PM
BELMONT, Mich. — Lexi Thompson birdied two of the final three holes Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic for a share of the third-round lead with five others in her bid to win for the first time in just over six years.

Thompson shot a 4-under 68, rebounding with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 after driving into the water and making a bogey on the par-5 14th. She’s in contention at Blythefield County Club a year after losing a playoff to Lilia Vu on the tree-lined course.

At 11-under 205, Thompson was tied with Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68), Madelene Sagstrom (67), Sofia Garcia (68), Hye-Jin Choi (69) and Carlota Ciganda (69).

Thompson is making her sixth start of the season in a part-time tour schedule, and also is set to play next week in the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas.

The 30-year-old from Florida won the last of her 11 LPGA Tour titles in early June 2019 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Koerstz Madsen bogeyed the final two holes to lose a two-stroke lead, while Garcia had the lead at 13 under after 12 holes, then bogeyed the next three. Choi missed a 5-foot birdie putt on 18 in the final group.

Sagstrom, the T-Mobile Match Play winner in Las Vegas in April, had an eagle-birdie-eagle burst on Nos. 4-6.

Karis Davidson was 9 under after a 71. Megan Khang (69) was another stroke back with Chanettee Wannasaen (69), Bronte Law (71) and Celine Boutier (72).