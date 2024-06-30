 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUN 07 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
John Force ‘more consistent’ in response to commands after violent NHRA Virginia Nationals crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardstg2reax_240630.jpg
Vingegaard ‘super happy’ with Tour de France start
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
oly24_atwlj_trials_hunterreax.jpg
Track and field’s power couple celebrates Olympic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUN 07 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
John Force ‘more consistent’ in response to commands after violent NHRA Virginia Nationals crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardstg2reax_240630.jpg
Vingegaard ‘super happy’ with Tour de France start
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
oly24_atwlj_trials_hunterreax.jpg
Track and field’s power couple celebrates Olympic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcel Siem birdies last and then birdies first playoff hole to win Italian Open

  
Published June 30, 2024 01:57 PM
Green's historical Women's Amateur Championship
June 29, 2024 10:25 PM
Melanie Green becomes the first American since 1996 to win the Women's Amateur Championship and talks about how the tournament unfolded for her.

CERVIA, Italy — Marcel Siem beat Tom McKibbin in a playoff to win the Italian Open on Sunday in the German’s fourth event back after hip surgery in February.

It was Siem’s sixth victory on the DP World Tour.

Both Siem and McKibbin finished at 10-under overall and then Siem birdied the opening playoff hole to seal it.

Siem was three strokes ahead of clubhouse leader McKibbin eight holes into his final round. Then four bogeys put him one stroke back going to the 18th. But Siem holed a 22-foot putt to finish with an even-par 71 and force the playoff.

“Holing that putt on 18 was one (of) the coolest moments in golf for me and doing it again in a playoff was fantastic,” Siem said.

McKibbin posted a bogey-free 65 in his final round at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.

McKibbin had the consolation prize of earning a spot in The Open along with American Sean Crocker, who finished one stroke behind the leaders in a tie for third with Jannik de Bruyn.

The 43-year-old Siem won his first European tour title more than 20 years ago. He lost his tour card in 2021 and won it back at qualifying school last year. Then he won the Indian Open at the start of last year for his first tour victory in more than eight years.