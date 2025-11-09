 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jo Shimoda closeup.JPG
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matt Arnold
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jo Shimoda closeup.JPG
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matt Arnold
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nasa Hataoka wins Toto Japan Classic playoff after final-round washout

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published November 9, 2025 08:10 AM
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
November 9, 2025 03:05 PM
Golf Central unpacks Nasa Hataoka's win after an improvised playoff that ensued at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic, where poor weather conditions led to the final 18 holes being cancelled.

OTSU, Japan — Nasa Hataoka won a playoff Sunday to take the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic after the final 18 holes were washed out by all-day rain and what officials termed “unplayable course conditions.”

Hataoka and fellow Japanese golfer Yuna Araki shared the lead on Saturday after 54 holes at 15-under 201 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

After rain wiped out regulation play on Sunday, Hataoka prevailed on the first playoff hole to claim the title in an improvised finish and break the tie. It was her seventh title on the LPGA Tour.

Hataoka shared the lead in each of the first three rounds, with different golfers each time.

Miyu Yamashita, who won the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week, carded a 68 on Saturday and finished one stroke behind after 54 holes.

Yamashita was followed by Shuri Sakuma (69), who finished three back, and Ai Suzuki (70), who was four off the lead after 54 holes.

Defending champion Rio Takeda, who was not in contention all week, had a 68 on Saturday and finished nine shots behind.

Minjee Lee of Australia, one of the highest profile players in the field, finished 14 behind the leaders after a 74 on Saturday.