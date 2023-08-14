FedEx St. Jude payout: Lucas Glover wins $3.6 million, moves to fourth in FEC standings

Lucas Glover won for the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, this time in the playoffs – and in a playoff. Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

With the triumph, Glover added $3.6 million to the $1.368 million he collected for claiming the Wyndham Championship. His Sunday check, alone, nearly eclipsed his career-best season total ($3,692,580 in 2009).

Glover also earned 2,000 FedExCup points. He has gone from 112th to 49th to fourth in the standings. The top 50 qualified for the upcoming BMW Championship, with the top 30 after that event moving to the Tour Championship.

The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses and Glover is a lock to make it to Atlanta, Georgia, with a good shot at the $18 million first-place prize.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at TPC Southwind.