FedEx St. Jude payout: Lucas Glover wins $3.6 million, moves to fourth in FEC standings
Lucas Glover won for the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, this time in the playoffs – and in a playoff. Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
With the triumph, Glover added $3.6 million to the $1.368 million he collected for claiming the Wyndham Championship. His Sunday check, alone, nearly eclipsed his career-best season total ($3,692,580 in 2009).
Glover also earned 2,000 FedExCup points. He has gone from 112th to 49th to fourth in the standings. The top 50 qualified for the upcoming BMW Championship, with the top 30 after that event moving to the Tour Championship.
The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses and Glover is a lock to make it to Atlanta, Georgia, with a good shot at the $18 million first-place prize.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at TPC Southwind.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Lucas Glover
|
2,000.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
1,200.00
|
2,160,000.00
|
T3
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
650.00
|
1,160,000.00
|
T3
|
Rory McIlroy
|
650.00
|
1,160,000.00
|
5
|
Taylor Moore
|
440.00
|
800,000.00
|
T6
|
Corey Conners
|
322.85
|
584,285.72
|
T6
|
Cam Davis
|
322.85
|
584,285.72
|
T6
|
Adam Schenk
|
322.85
|
584,285.72
|
T6
|
Russell Henley
|
322.85
|
584,285.71
|
T6
|
Max Homa
|
322.85
|
584,285.71
|
T6
|
Sungjae Im
|
322.85
|
584,285.71
|
T6
|
Jordan Spieth
|
322.85
|
584,285.71
|
T13
|
Collin Morikawa
|
229.33
|
386,666.67
|
T13
|
Sahith Theegala
|
229.33
|
386,666.67
|
T13
|
Viktor Hovland
|
229.33
|
386,666.66
|
T16
|
Adam Hadwin
|
200.00
|
310,000.00
|
T16
|
Si Woo Kim
|
200.00
|
310,000.00
|
T16
|
Chris Kirk
|
200.00
|
310,000.00
|
T16
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
200.00
|
310,000.00
|
T20
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
168.00
|
233,000.00
|
T20
|
Beau Hossler
|
168.00
|
233,000.00
|
T20
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
168.00
|
233,000.00
|
T20
|
Justin Rose
|
168.00
|
233,000.00
|
T24
|
Andrew Putnam
|
130.00
|
158,285.72
|
T24
|
J.J. Spaun
|
130.00
|
158,285.72
|
T24
|
Nick Taylor
|
130.00
|
158,285.72
|
T24
|
Ben Griffin
|
130.00
|
158,285.71
|
T24
|
Tom Kim
|
130.00
|
158,285.71
|
T24
|
J.T. Poston
|
130.00
|
158,285.71
|
T24
|
Xander Schauffele
|
130.00
|
158,285.71
|
T31
|
Eric Cole
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T31
|
Brian Harman
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T31
|
Lee Hodges
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T31
|
Sam Ryder
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T31
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T31
|
Cameron Young
|
92.00
|
116,000.00
|
T37
|
Byeong Hun An
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T37
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T37
|
Jon Rahm
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T37
|
Sam Stevens
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T37
|
Adam Svensson
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T37
|
Brandon Wu
|
66.00
|
88,000.00
|
T43
|
Tom Hoge
|
44.00
|
64,133.34
|
T43
|
Keith Mitchell
|
44.00
|
64,133.34
|
T43
|
Keegan Bradley
|
44.00
|
64,133.33
|
T43
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
44.00
|
64,133.33
|
T43
|
Davis Riley
|
44.00
|
64,133.33
|
T43
|
Brendon Todd
|
44.00
|
64,133.33
|
T49
|
Nick Hardy
|
34.00
|
50,533.34
|
T49
|
Vincent Norrman
|
34.00
|
50,533.33
|
T49
|
Aaron Rai
|
34.00
|
50,533.33
|
T52
|
Hayden Buckley
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T52
|
Sam Burns
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T52
|
Jason Day
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T52
|
Harris English
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T52
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T52
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
25.60
|
46,400.00
|
T58
|
Rickie Fowler
|
20.80
|
44,400.00
|
T58
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
20.80
|
44,400.00
|
T58
|
Matt NeSmith
|
20.80
|
44,400.00
|
T61
|
Thomas Detry
|
18.80
|
43,400.00
|
T61
|
Matt Kuchar
|
18.80
|
43,400.00
|
63
|
Sepp Straka
|
17.60
|
42,800.00
|
64
|
Tony Finau
|
16.80
|
42,400.00
|
65
|
Alex Smalley
|
16.00
|
42,000.00
|
T66
|
Wyndham Clark
|
13.60
|
40,800.00
|
T66
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
13.60
|
40,800.00
|
T66
|
Mark Hubbard
|
13.60
|
40,800.00
|
T66
|
Denny McCarthy
|
13.60
|
40,800.00
|
T66
|
Seamus Power
|
13.60
|
40,800.00