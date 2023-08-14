 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude payout: Lucas Glover wins $3.6 million, moves to fourth in FEC standings

  
Published August 13, 2023 09:43 PM

Lucas Glover won for the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, this time in the playoffs – and in a playoff. Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

With the triumph, Glover added $3.6 million to the $1.368 million he collected for claiming the Wyndham Championship. His Sunday check, alone, nearly eclipsed his career-best season total ($3,692,580 in 2009).

Glover also earned 2,000 FedExCup points. He has gone from 112th to 49th to fourth in the standings. The top 50 qualified for the upcoming BMW Championship, with the top 30 after that event moving to the Tour Championship.

The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses and Glover is a lock to make it to Atlanta, Georgia, with a good shot at the $18 million first-place prize.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at TPC Southwind.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Lucas Glover

2,000.00

3,600,000.00

2

Patrick Cantlay

1,200.00

2,160,000.00

T3

Tommy Fleetwood

650.00

1,160,000.00

T3

Rory McIlroy

650.00

1,160,000.00

5

Taylor Moore

440.00

800,000.00

T6

Corey Conners

322.85

584,285.72

T6

Cam Davis

322.85

584,285.72

T6

Adam Schenk

322.85

584,285.72

T6

Russell Henley

322.85

584,285.71

T6

Max Homa

322.85

584,285.71

T6

Sungjae Im

322.85

584,285.71

T6

Jordan Spieth

322.85

584,285.71

T13

Collin Morikawa

229.33

386,666.67

T13

Sahith Theegala

229.33

386,666.67

T13

Viktor Hovland

229.33

386,666.66

T16

Adam Hadwin

200.00

310,000.00

T16

Si Woo Kim

200.00

310,000.00

T16

Chris Kirk

200.00

310,000.00

T16

Hideki Matsuyama

200.00

310,000.00

T20

Emiliano Grillo

168.00

233,000.00

T20

Beau Hossler

168.00

233,000.00

T20

Stephan Jaeger

168.00

233,000.00

T20

Justin Rose

168.00

233,000.00

T24

Andrew Putnam

130.00

158,285.72

T24

J.J. Spaun

130.00

158,285.72

T24

Nick Taylor

130.00

158,285.72

T24

Ben Griffin

130.00

158,285.71

T24

Tom Kim

130.00

158,285.71

T24

J.T. Poston

130.00

158,285.71

T24

Xander Schauffele

130.00

158,285.71

T31

Eric Cole

92.00

116,000.00

T31

Brian Harman

92.00

116,000.00

T31

Lee Hodges

92.00

116,000.00

T31

Sam Ryder

92.00

116,000.00

T31

Scottie Scheffler

92.00

116,000.00

T31

Cameron Young

92.00

116,000.00

T37

Byeong Hun An

66.00

88,000.00

T37

Taylor Montgomery

66.00

88,000.00

T37

Jon Rahm

66.00

88,000.00

T37

Sam Stevens

66.00

88,000.00

T37

Adam Svensson

66.00

88,000.00

T37

Brandon Wu

66.00

88,000.00

T43

Tom Hoge

44.00

64,133.34

T43

Keith Mitchell

44.00

64,133.34

T43

Keegan Bradley

44.00

64,133.33

T43

Tyrrell Hatton

44.00

64,133.33

T43

Davis Riley

44.00

64,133.33

T43

Brendon Todd

44.00

64,133.33

T49

Nick Hardy

34.00

50,533.34

T49

Vincent Norrman

34.00

50,533.33

T49

Aaron Rai

34.00

50,533.33

T52

Hayden Buckley

25.60

46,400.00

T52

Sam Burns

25.60

46,400.00

T52

Jason Day

25.60

46,400.00

T52

Harris English

25.60

46,400.00

T52

Kurt Kitayama

25.60

46,400.00

T52

Patrick Rodgers

25.60

46,400.00

T58

Rickie Fowler

20.80

44,400.00

T58

Mackenzie Hughes

20.80

44,400.00

T58

Matt NeSmith

20.80

44,400.00

T61

Thomas Detry

18.80

43,400.00

T61

Matt Kuchar

18.80

43,400.00

63

Sepp Straka

17.60

42,800.00

64

Tony Finau

16.80

42,400.00

65

Alex Smalley

16.00

42,000.00

T66

Wyndham Clark

13.60

40,800.00

T66

Matt Fitzpatrick

13.60

40,800.00

T66

Mark Hubbard

13.60

40,800.00

T66

Denny McCarthy

13.60

40,800.00

T66

Seamus Power

13.60

40,800.00