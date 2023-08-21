 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

St. Andrews awaits as U.S. Walker Cup team finalized with Nick Dunlap’s U.S. Am win

  
Published August 20, 2023 09:55 PM

The 2023 U.S. Walker Cup team is set.

The remaining six spots on American captain Mike McCoy’s 10-man squad were announced Sunday evening following the conclusion of the 123rd U.S. Amateur final at Cherry Hills.

Joining Vanderbilt junior Gordon Sargent, North Carolina junior David Ford, Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt and Alabama sophomore and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, who were previously named to their first Walker Cup teams, are: Nick Gabrelcik, 21, of Trinity, Florida; Austin Greaser, 21, of Vandalia, Ohio; Stewart Hagestad, 32, of Newport Beach, California; Ben James, 19, of Milford, Connecticut; Dylan Menante, 22, of Carlsbad, California; and Preston Summerhays, 19, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The first two alternates are Maxwell Moldovan, 21, of Uniontown, Ohio, and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur runner-up, Neal Shipley, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen was initially named to the team, but he had to withdraw last week because of a back injury.

The U.S. team will face Great Britain and Ireland in the Sept. 2-3 match on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The Americans hold a 38-9-1 record in the event and have won each of the past three editions.