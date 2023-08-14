2024 DP World schedule featuring ‘swings’, two playoff events

Next year’s DP World Tour schedule will have a similar cadence and reward structure to the PGA Tour.

The 2024 DP World Tour schedule will feature a record $148 million in prize money and include five “global swings”, a new “back nine” slate of historic tournaments and a two-event playoff format to close out the year. Once again, the top 10 DP World Tour members from the final points list who are not otherwise exempt will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

Among the notable changes for next year: The tour will move the Abu Dhabi Championship from January to early November, with the tournament kicking off the two-event playoff series for the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai standings. The top 50 players after that event qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

There will be five distinct swings throughout the year: the opening swing, the international swing, the Asian swing, the European swing and the closing swing, all running from November to August 2024. Each swing will have its own champion, with the leading points-earner during that span receiving a $200,000 bonus. The five swings will also offer qualification into the first three Rolex Series events (Dubai, Scottish, BMW PGA), similar to how the PGA Tour has structured its mini-swings to allow entry into its 2024 signature events.

The “back nine” phase, with the circuit’s national opens and most historic tournaments, kicks off with the British Masters (Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2024) and continues through the end of October. Those events will be open not just to eligible DP World Tour members, but also the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the 2024 FedExCup points list.

Overall, the European tour will play at least 44 events in 24 countries next year.

Said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley: “The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour.”