3M Open payout: Lee Hodges’ big pay day; J.T. Poston’s costly triple bogey
Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event in dominating fashion, claiming the 3M Open by seven shots on Sunday. Hodges earned $1.404 million for his triumph.
J.T. Poston was among a trio of players who tied for second. Poston was in solo second place before a triple bogey on his final hole dropped him into the pack. That proved to be a $260,000 difference as Poston would have earned $850,000 had he finished alone in second.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Twin Cities.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Lee Hodges
|
500.00
|
1,404,000.00
|
T2
|
Martin Laird
|
208.33
|
590,200.00
|
T2
|
J.T. Poston
|
208.33
|
590,200.00
|
T2
|
Kevin Streelman
|
208.33
|
590,200.00
|
T5
|
Keith Mitchell
|
105.00
|
301,275.00
|
T5
|
Dylan Wu
|
105.00
|
301,275.00
|
T7
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
85.00
|
245,050.00
|
T7
|
Tony Finau
|
85.00
|
245,050.00
|
T7
|
Sam Ryder
|
85.00
|
245,050.00
|
T10
|
Cam Davis
|
70.00
|
196,950.00
|
T10
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
70.00
|
196,950.00
|
T10
|
Sam Stevens
|
70.00
|
196,950.00
|
T13
|
Zac Blair
|
53.14
|
135,664.29
|
T13
|
Garrick Higgo
|
53.14
|
135,664.29
|
T13
|
Beau Hossler
|
53.14
|
135,664.29
|
T13
|
Alex Noren
|
53.14
|
135,664.29
|
T13
|
Nick Hardy
|
53.14
|
135,664.28
|
T13
|
Billy Horschel
|
53.14
|
135,664.28
|
T13
|
Callum Tarren
|
53.14
|
135,664.28
|
T20
|
Jason Dufner
|
39.21
|
82,178.58
|
T20
|
Tyson Alexander
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T20
|
Tyler Duncan
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T20
|
Ben Griffin
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T20
|
Tom Hoge
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T20
|
Aaron Rai
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T20
|
Matti Schmid
|
39.21
|
82,178.57
|
T27
|
Doug Ghim
|
31.00
|
58,110.00
|
T27
|
Chesson Hadley
|
31.00
|
58,110.00
|
T27
|
S.H. Kim
|
31.00
|
58,110.00
|
T30
|
Kramer Hickok
|
23.71
|
46,744.29
|
T30
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
23.71
|
46,744.29
|
T30
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
23.71
|
46,744.29
|
T30
|
Doc Redman
|
23.71
|
46,744.29
|
T30
|
Eric Cole
|
23.71
|
46,744.28
|
T30
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
23.71
|
46,744.28
|
T30
|
Max McGreevy
|
23.71
|
46,744.28
|
T37
|
Stewart Cink
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T37
|
Adam Long
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T37
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T37
|
J.J. Spaun
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T37
|
Adam Svensson
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T37
|
Kevin Yu
|
16.50
|
34,710.00
|
T43
|
MJ Daffue
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
Paul Haley II
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
Matt Kuchar
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
David Lipsky
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
Justin Lower
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
Justin Suh
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T43
|
Matt Wallace
|
10.71
|
24,726.00
|
T50
|
Peter Kuest
|
-
|
19,578.00
|
T50
|
Trey Mullinax
|
8.00
|
19,578.00
|
T50
|
Vincent Norrman
|
8.00
|
19,578.00
|
T53
|
Brice Garnett
|
6.32
|
18,447.00
|
T53
|
Russell Knox
|
6.32
|
18,447.00
|
T53
|
Chad Ramey
|
6.32
|
18,447.00
|
T53
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
6.32
|
18,447.00
|
T57
|
Ryan Gerard
|
-
|
17,706.00
|
T57
|
Nate Lashley
|
5.20
|
17,706.00
|
T57
|
Grayson Murray
|
5.20
|
17,706.00
|
T57
|
Henrik Norlander
|
5.20
|
17,706.00
|
T57
|
Brandon Wu
|
5.20
|
17,706.00
|
T62
|
Frankie Capan III
|
-
|
17,160.00
|
T62
|
James Hahn
|
4.50
|
17,160.00
|
T64
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
3.80
|
16,614.00
|
T64
|
Kevin Chappell
|
3.80
|
16,614.00
|
T64
|
Trevor Cone
|
3.80
|
16,614.00
|
T64
|
Kaito Onishi
|
-
|
16,614.00
|
T64
|
Matthias Schwab
|
3.80
|
16,614.00
|
69
|
S.Y. Noh
|
3.20
|
16,146.00
|
70
|
C.T. Pan
|
3.00
|
15,990.00
|
71
|
Ben Taylor
|
2.90
|
15,834.00
|
T72
|
Jim Herman
|
2.75
|
15,600.00
|
T72
|
Augusto Núñez
|
2.75
|
15,600.00