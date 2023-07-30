 Skip navigation
Alex Cejka leads Senior Open despite his worst round so far

  
Published July 29, 2023 09:03 PM

BRIDGEND, Wales — Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.

Full-field scores from The Senior Open Championship

The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.

“It was a tough day for everybody,” said Cejka, who is chasing his third senior major championship title.

Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).

Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.

“Sometimes hole-in-ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot,” Alker said.

Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 75 to tie for 11th at 4 over.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (73) is tied for 32nd.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.