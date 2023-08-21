 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BMW payout: Viktor Hovland adds to massive haul; $7 million behind Scottie Scheffler

  
Published August 20, 2023 10:24 PM

Viktor Hovland closed in 61 to win the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup playoff event.

It was Hovland’s fifth PGA Tour victory and his second of the season. He previously won the Memorial Tournament in June and just like that signature event, this title was worth $3.6 million.

There is still one more playoff event, the Tour Championship. The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses with an $18 million first-place prize. Here’s a look at where Hovland and Co. will begin the staggered-scoring start.

This was the final event for official money in the 2022-23 Tour season. Hovland finished with $14,112,235, which eclipsed the Tour-record Scottie Scheffler set last season ($14,046,910), but placed the Norwegian only third this go-around.

Scheffler, who won twice and had 16 top-10s, including a co-runner-up at the BMW, earned a whopping $21,014,342 this season. Jon Rahm, who won four times, was second with $16,522,608.

In all, 124 players earned more than $1 million in official Tour money, with 34 claiming at least $5 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at Olympia Fields:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Viktor Hovland

2,000.00

3,600,000.00

T2

Matt Fitzpatrick

980.00

1,760,000.00

T2

Scottie Scheffler

980.00

1,760,000.00

4

Rory McIlroy

540.00

990,000.00

T5

Brian Harman

420.00

790,000.00

T5

Max Homa

420.00

790,000.00

7

Sungjae Im

360.00

695,000.00

T8

Russell Henley

330.00

620,000.00

T8

Xander Schauffele

330.00

620,000.00

T10

Corey Conners

261.60

480,600.00

T10

Harris English

261.60

480,600.00

T10

Tom Kim

261.60

480,600.00

T10

Denny McCarthy

261.60

480,600.00

T10

Andrew Putnam

261.60

480,600.00

T15

Sam Burns

200.00

332,000.00

T15

Patrick Cantlay

200.00

332,000.00

T15

Wyndham Clark

200.00

332,000.00

T15

Adam Svensson

200.00

332,000.00

T15

Sahith Theegala

200.00

332,000.00

T15

Cameron Young

200.00

332,000.00

21

Tom Hoge

172.00

262,000.00

T22

Lucas Glover

156.00

229,000.00

T22

J.T. Poston

156.00

229,000.00

T22

Justin Rose

156.00

229,000.00

T25

Eric Cole

133.00

179,750.00

T25

Tommy Fleetwood

133.00

179,750.00

T25

Rickie Fowler

133.00

179,750.00

T25

Collin Morikawa

133.00

179,750.00

T29

Keegan Bradley

115.00

156,500.00

T29

Chris Kirk

115.00

156,500.00

T31

Emiliano Grillo

100.00

139,000.00

T31

Si Woo Kim

100.00

139,000.00

T31

Jon Rahm

100.00

139,000.00

T34

Tyrrell Hatton

84.00

122,000.00

T34

Adam Schenk

84.00

122,000.00

T34

Jordan Spieth

84.00

122,000.00

T37

Tony Finau

72.00

108,000.00

T37

Patrick Rodgers

72.00

108,000.00

T37

Sepp Straka

72.00

108,000.00

40

Cam Davis

64.00

100,000.00

T41

Kurt Kitayama

58.00

94,000.00

T41

Brendon Todd

58.00

94,000.00

43

Byeong Hun An

52.00

88,000.00

44

Adam Hadwin

48.00

84,000.00

T45

Jason Day

43.00

78,000.00

T45

Lee Hodges

43.00

78,000.00

47

Nick Taylor

40.00

72,000.00

48

Seamus Power

38.00

70,000.00

49

Taylor Moore

36.00

68,000.00

W/D

Hideki Matsuyama

-