Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup at Atlanta Athletic Club

The ninth annual East Lake Cup will take place Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 at Atlanta Athletic Club. Eight of the top men’s and women’s teams will face off, including reigning men’s national champions the Florida Gators and the women’s champs, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Golf Channel and Peacock will provide live coverage of the competition, which will take place at AAC as East Lake Golf Club is undergoing a renovation. Here’s everything you need to know about one of college golf’s premiere events:

TV Times (all times ET)

Monday, Oct. 30 (stroke play): 3-6 p.m. (live); 8-11 p.m. (replay)

Tuesday, Oct. 31 (match play semifinals): 3-6 p.m. (live); 8-11 p.m. (replay)

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (match play finals and consolation): 3-6 p.m. (live); 8-11 p.m. (replay)

Field

The eight semifinalists from this year’s Division I men’s and women’s national championships are scheduled to compete:

Men’s teams: Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina

Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina Women’s teams: Wake Forest, Southern California, Stanford, Texas A&M

Format

The tournament format features 18 holes of stroke play to determine an individual male and female champion, and to set seedings for team match play. There will then be two rounds of match play to determine a team champion, along with a consolation match to determine third place.

History

Here’s a look at the past champions, both teams and individuals, at the East Lake Cup:

East Lake Foundation

The East Lake Cup will benefit the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and helping children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization, incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness.