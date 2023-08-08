The first thing Jon Rahm would change about the PGA Tour

Amid all the uncertainty about the state of professional golf stemming from the PGA Tour-PIF partnership, Jon Rahm was asked Tuesday at TPC Southwind what his first change in the sport would be.

His answer may have been a bit of a surprise.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think,” Rahm said Tuesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “If I have to — if I go by request — I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking porta-potty on every hole — I know it sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the Tour this many times, as simple as that.

“Just simple little things better for the Tour. Even though they do a phenomenal job throughout the year, just making it more consistent.”

Full-field tee times from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Seems like a reasonable request. Last month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler was tied for the lead with a few holes left in Round 1, but finished with consecutive bogeys, revealing afterward he “had to go to the bathroom pretty badly.” Fowler, though, would emerge victorious three days later in a playoff.

Rahm, meanwhile, added that the Tour has stepped up its game, especially at TPC courses, which are owned and operated by the Tour.

However, the 28-year-old Spaniard, who enters this week first in the FedExCup standings, notes there’s still room for improvement.

“Those TPC events, because the PGA Tour is more involved, our food situation is unbelievable,” the two-time major champion said. “They have nutritionists that they’ve hired to work with and the options and the sources are incredible, so I would like to see that more across the board at every single Tour event.

“I would like to see physio areas be a little bit better. Even though the gym trailer is great, it’s still a trailer, so when you have three people in it you’re a little crowded, so seeing better workout facilities, as well. Those are kind of things that I hope come out throughout this whole thing.

“I’ve mentioned many times making the Tour better for the players, and I mean that. The very basic things they can do in tournaments to make them all as good as they can be is where I’d like to see some changes. Everything else can come out afterwards, but I’m not so worried about purses and bonuses and those things. I think giving us the best amenities possible is one of those things that should be a concern. That’s at least a lot of things I keep going to with them. It’s not usually what’s in people’s minds.”

But now, thanks to Rahm, maybe a porta-potty per hole is.