France’s Celine Boutier runs away with Évian Championship for first major

  
Published July 30, 2023 03:30 PM

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Celine Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

Full-field scores from the Amundi Evian Championship

“It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.”

Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the tournament, was six shots clear of second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada, who was 8 under after her final round of 70.

Boutier took a three-shot lead into the final round and eased any worries she may have had with two birdies to start and another on the fifth hole.

“That was pretty unexpected,” Boutier said. “I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well. I had a good opportunity on one and the putt on two was definitely a bonus.”

Boutier had a total of four birdies in the final round and a bogey on the par-4 13th.

Five players — Norway’s Celine Borge (68), Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea’s A Lim Kim (69) and Japan’s Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72) – were joint third at 7 under.

Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang were part of a group at 5 under, good for a T-9 finish.