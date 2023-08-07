Full list of the 70 players who qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The top 70 players in FedExCup points following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale, have qualified for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The top 50 in points after this week’s event in Memphis, Tennessee, will then move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields with the top 30 thereafter competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Points are quadrupled for the first two playoff events, with the winner earning 2,000 points and 70th place netting 12 points.
Here’s a look at those who qualified for the first leg of the playoffs at TPC Southwind and have secured their Tour cards for the 2024 season:
|
Position
|
Player
|
FedExCup Points
|
1
|
Jon Rahm
|
3,320
|
2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
3,146
|
3
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2,304
|
4
|
Max Homa
|
2,128
|
5
|
Wyndham Clark
|
1,944
|
6
|
Brian Harman
|
1,827
|
7
|
Viktor Hovland
|
1,795
|
8
|
Keegan Bradley
|
1,774
|
9
|
Rickie Fowler
|
1,732
|
10
|
Tony Finau
|
1,655
|
11
|
Jason Day
|
1,506
|
12
|
Nick Taylor
|
1,463
|
13
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
1,443
|
14
|
Tom Kim
|
1,422
|
15
|
Sepp Straka
|
1,413
|
16
|
Xander Schauffele
|
1,406
|
17
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
1,381
|
18
|
Si Woo Kim
|
1,372
|
19
|
Sam Burns
|
1,335
|
20
|
Russell Henley
|
1,296
|
21
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
1,275
|
22
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1,246
|
23
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
1,216
|
24
|
Adam Schenk
|
1,213
|
25
|
Taylor Moore
|
1,193
|
26
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
1,184
|
27
|
Denny McCarthy
|
1,179
|
28
|
Chris Kirk
|
1,161
|
29
|
Seamus Power
|
1,133
|
30
|
Corey Conners
|
1,103
|
31
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,099
|
32
|
Sungjae Im
|
1,098
|
33
|
Justin Rose
|
1,088
|
34
|
Sahith Theegala
|
1,065
|
35
|
Lee Hodges
|
1,052
|
36
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1,049
|
37
|
Byeong Hun An
|
1,041
|
38
|
Adam Svensson
|
1,014
|
39
|
Brendon Todd
|
973
|
40
|
Eric Cole
|
950
|
41
|
Andrew Putnam
|
918
|
42
|
Harris English
|
914
|
43
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
914
|
44
|
Adam Hadwin
|
908
|
45
|
J.T. Poston
|
907
|
46
|
Tom Hoge
|
897
|
47
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
890
|
48
|
Cameron Young
|
889
|
49
|
Lucas Glover
|
885
|
50
|
Nick Hardy
|
868
|
51
|
Alex Smalley
|
864
|
52
|
Thomas Detry
|
851
|
53
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
823
|
54
|
Davis Riley
|
768
|
55
|
Brandon Wu
|
763
|
56
|
Hayden Buckley
|
754
|
57
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
742
|
58
|
Keith Mitchell
|
698
|
59
|
Mark Hubbard
|
697
|
60
|
Matt Kuchar
|
695
|
61
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
692
|
62
|
Cam Davis
|
685
|
63
|
Sam Ryder
|
675
|
64
|
Sam Stevens
|
670
|
65
|
Aaron Rai
|
670
|
66
|
Beau Hossler
|
658
|
67
|
Matt NeSmith
|
642
|
68
|
Vincent Norrman
|
636
|
69
|
J.J. Spaun
|
634
|
70
|
Ben Griffin
|
617