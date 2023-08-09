 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Is PGA Tour schedule too exclusive?

  
Published August 9, 2023 07:32 PM
signage_1920_pgatour_fedexcup_logo.jpg

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan returned to the spotlight this week when he met with some players on Tuesday and chatted with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard relays to fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner what Monahan had to say in Memphis, Tennessee, including Monahan’s reason for his leave of absence, his regrets and his thoughts on the Tour moving forward.

They also discuss the officially released 2024 PGA Tour schedule and its implications for players, whether the signature events are too exclusive and what the membership thinks.

And they talk about this week’s first playoff event, Ryder Cup possibilities and, of course, Memphis BBQ. Listen above.