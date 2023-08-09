Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Is PGA Tour schedule too exclusive?

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan returned to the spotlight this week when he met with some players on Tuesday and chatted with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard relays to fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner what Monahan had to say in Memphis, Tennessee, including Monahan’s reason for his leave of absence, his regrets and his thoughts on the Tour moving forward.

They also discuss the officially released 2024 PGA Tour schedule and its implications for players, whether the signature events are too exclusive and what the membership thinks.

And they talk about this week’s first playoff event, Ryder Cup possibilities and, of course, Memphis BBQ. Listen above.