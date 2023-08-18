Hideki Matsuyama WDs from BMW with back injury, ending longest Tour Champ. streak

One of the PGA Tour’s longest streaks has come to an end.

Prior to teeing off in Round 2 of the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Tour’s penultimate event with a back injury. It’s his second WD of the season, having pulled out of the Houston Open in November with a neck injury.

With his BMW WD, Matsuyama will not claim a spot in next week’s Tour Championship, which the 2021 Masters champion has qualified for in each of the last nine seasons, the longest run of any player.

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

The 31-year-old from Japan had a disappointing season for his standards, with only two top-10s in 24 starts. His best finish this year was a solo fifth at The Players Championship. His last victory came at the 2022 Sony Open.

Last week, Matsuyama was outside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings, but was one of two players — along with Cam Davis — to move inside that threshold and earn a spot in the BMW Championship. In doing so, Matsuyama birdied holes 15 and 17 and eagled No. 16 in the final round of the playoff opener at TPC Southwind.

With Matsuyama’s season now over, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have the next longest-active streaks of making the Tour Championship at six.