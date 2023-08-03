How the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will look and function

As the PGA Tour gets ready to officially announce its new-look 2024 schedule next week, all but five of the Tour’s biggest tournaments, in a slight change of course, will feature cuts.

The news was first reported by Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch and confirmed to GolfChannel.com by a source with knowledge of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule that will be unveiled on Tuesday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first playoff event. The Tour told Golfweek that it would not offer comment until its official announcement.

As part of the new schedule, there will be 16 of what will now be called, as Golf.com’s Sean Zak first noted, signature events – formerly called elevated and then designated – this upcoming season: the four major championships, The Players, three FedExCup playoff events, The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship. Except for the Maui event formerly known as the Tournament of Champions, Pebble and Genesis (the non-signature WM Phoenix Open bisects the latter two), they will be paired and staggered on the calendar and separated by at least two consecutive non-signature events, which GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard reported in May.

The Tour had already revealed that these events would feature smaller fields (70 to 80 players in most cases, excluding the majors, Players and Sentry), plus larger purses and FedExCup payouts, and no cuts. However, that last part was unpopular with a portion of the Tour’s tournament hosts and membership, including Tiger Woods, who said during the Masters, “There’s still some ongoing discussions about some of the designated events and whether or not we’re going to have cuts going forward. I certainly am pushing for my event [the Genesis Invitational] to have a cut.”

The Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer, Andy Pazder, told Hoggard in June, “We’ve announced that they would be no-cut events but that’s something that if there’s support for a change there, could be that it’s some of the designated events, all of the designated events or none of the designated events [have a cut], we’ll have a conversation around that.”

GolfChannel.com has confirmed Golfweek’s initial report that 36-hole cuts will be part of all but five of the signature tournaments. The events that won’t have cuts will be The Sentry, Pebble, Heritage, Wells Fargo and Travelers. For the non-major, non-playoff and non-Players events with cuts – Genesis, API and Memorial – the cut will be the top 50 and ties or, as one source said, the 10-shot rule.

Here is a look at the 2024 schedule, including the fall events:

Jan. 4-7 – The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii

Jan. 11-14 – Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 – The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 25-28 – Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif.

Feb. 1-4 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 8-11 – WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 15-18 – The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Feb. 22-25 – Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

Feb. 28-March 3 – Palm Beach Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

March 7-10 – Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 14-17 – The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 – Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 28-31 – Texas Children’s Houston Open, Houston, Texas

April 4-7 – Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

April 11-14 – Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 – RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 18-21 – Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 25-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 – CJ Cup Honoring Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas

May 9-12 – Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

May 9-12 – Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

May 16-19 – PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.

May 23-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 – RBC Canadian Open, Canada

June 6-9 – Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio

June 13-16 – U.S. Open, Pinehurst, N.C.

June 20-23 – Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Mich.

July 4-7 – John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 11-14 – Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

July 11-14 – Event, TBD

July 18-21 – The Open, Troon, Scotland

July 18-21 – Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

July 25-28 – 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 1-4 – Men’s Olympic Golf, Paris, France

Aug. 8-11 – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 15-18 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 22-25 – BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colo.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 – Tour Championship, Atlanta, Ga.

Fall schedule: