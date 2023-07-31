 Skip navigation
David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open: Holger Rune, No. 4 seed, upset on opening day
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Chip Ganassi Racing locks down IndyCar championship with two races remaining

David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open: Holger Rune, No. 4 seed, upset on opening day
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Chip Ganassi Racing locks down IndyCar championship with two races remaining

J.T. Poston after costly triple: Would go for it 10 out of 10 times

  
Published July 30, 2023 11:38 PM

With one hole to play on Sunday evening in Blaine, Minnesota, J.T. Poston trailed 3M Open leader Lee Hodges, his playing competitor, by three shots. He needed something heroic on TPC Twin Cities’ par-5 18th hole.

The Postman couldn’t deliver this time.

Poston’s drive came within inches of finding the lake, which the finishing hole wraps around, and with Hodges laying up to wedge distance, Poston opted to play from a decent lie in the rough just inside the penalty area. From 213 yards out, and even less to clear the water, Poston still had a chance at eagle. But his second shot came up short, hitting some rocks and ricocheting backward into the lake.

hodges_1920_3mopen23_d4_wife_poston.jpg
3M payout: Hodges’ payday; Poston’s big loss
Lee Hodges won $1.4 million for his victory while J.T. Poston’s closing triple bogey proved to be very expensive.

Hodges would stick his third shot from 115 yards to inches for a tap-in birdie to finish at 24 under while Poston went on to card a triple bogey, dropping from solo second at 20 under to a three-way tie for second at 17 under.

It was a costly triple, as CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter pointed out on Twitter afterward.

“J.T. Poston needed to make a 7 at the last to wrap up solo second and win $850K. He made an 8 to fall into T-2 and win $590K. A $260K hole,” Porter tweeted.

Full-field scores from 3M Open

Poston not only saw the tweet, but he responded.

“Not out here to finish 2nd,” Poston wrote. “Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances.”