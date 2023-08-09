 Skip navigation
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers' trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the 'upper hand' in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel 'cannot wait' for U.S. Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michael Thorbjornsen out of U.S. Amateur, Walker Cup with back injury

  
Published August 9, 2023 04:24 PM
Thorbjornsen_1920_Look.jpg

Michael Thorbjornsen announced Wednesday that he will miss the U.S. Amateur, as well as the Walker Cup, due to a stress fracture in his back.

There was no mention of surgery, with the Stanford star saying in an Instagram post that his medical team has recommended a “period of inactivity for the fracture to heal properly.”

The No. 2-ranked amateur in the world will miss out on Cherry Hills C.C., where the U.S. Amateur is being contested next week, but the real sting comes from being unable to participate in this year’s Walker Cup.

The Walker Cup will be played the first weekend of September on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“It hurts missing our national amateur championship and not representing team USA at St. Andrews, but I’m very grateful to the USGA for the honor and their support,” Thorbjornsen said.

The 21-year-old was one of four co-medalists a year ago at the U.S. Am., alongside Fred Biondi, Luke Gutschewski and Hugo Townsend.