MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500
FMIA lance.jpg
Analyzing San Francisco 49ers’ trading Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder resigns

  
Published August 8, 2023 08:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Less than two hours before PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was scheduled to meet with players at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the circuit informed the membership that Andy Pazder had resigned.

Pazder was the Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer and had been a part of the circuit’s leadership team since 1990. No reason was given for Pazder’s resignation.

Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s executive vice president and president, “will assume Andy’s responsibilities, overseeing our tournaments and competitions,” according to the e-mail sent to players.

Pazder was a central figure in the Tour’s move to a definitive agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. In a memo sent to players from Monahan on July 26, Pazder was appointed to the Player Benefit Program committee to compensate members who didn’t join LIV Golf and the Player Discipline” task force to evaluate “developing potential pathways back to the PGA Tour for LIV players who wish to reapply in the future.”

In the same memo to players last month, the Tour named Jason Gore the circuit’s executive vice president and chief player officer to lead the Tour’s player relations operations and “provide player input and representation across the entire business.”