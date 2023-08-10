 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm secure spots on European Ryder Cup team

  
Published August 10, 2023 01:06 PM
mcilroy_1920_theopen23_d2_rahm.jpg

LONDON — Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed on Wednesday.

McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, and it’s Rahm’s third in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List.

This year’s Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome where captain Luke Donald’s team will try to avenge a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.

The 34-year-old McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, currently leads the European Points List. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the Masters in April for his second major.

At Whistling Straits, the Americans won, 19-9, for the biggest margin of victory since continental Europe became part of the Ryder Cup in 1979.