Rory McIlroy takes swipe at Phil Mickelson in wake of Ryder Cup betting allegation

After Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked about Thursday’s news regarding Phil Mickelson allegedly attempting to make a $400,000 wager on his 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The Northern Irishman did not hold back.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it,” McIlroy said.

Excerpts of an upcoming book by professional gambler Billy Walters revealed Mickelson asked Walters to wager on the 2012 Ryder Cup, which the U.S. lost to Europe by one point at Medinah, with Mickelson’s singles loss to Justin Rose contributing to the defeat.

The six-time major champion defected for the LIV Golf circuit last year and currently sits 36th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Barred from playing PGA Tour events, Mickelson was only able to garner Ryder Cup points in the four majors. The 53-year-old finished T-2 at the Masters, but placed T-58 at the PGA Championship and missed the cut in the U.S. Open and Open Championship.

McIlroy, meanwhile, qualified for the European Ryder Cup squad this week.

Though the 34-year-old has taken a step back from media obligations in the wake of the PGA Tour-PIF agreement, he has mostly served as the de facto spokesman for the PGA Tour since LIV’s launch in June 2022. Thursday, McIlroy once again didn’t shy away from the microphone.

However, shortly before McIlroy headed to the media center Thursday at TPC Southwind following his 3-under 67, which has him four shots off the lead, Mickelson issued a statement, saying: “I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”