Scenarios: How players can qualify for Ryder Cup, fall out of top 6

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – This week’s BMW Championship represents the final opportunity for Americans to automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The top six players in the points standings after this week punch their ticket to Rome, while captain Zach Johnson will announce his remaining six wildcard selections on Aug. 29, following the conclusion of the Tour Championship.

Only Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay have guaranteed their spots on the team.

Entering the opening round at Olympia Fields, this is how the current U.S. standings look:

1.) Scottie Scheffler

2.) Wyndham Clark

3.) Patrick Cantlay

4.) Brian Harman

5.) Brooks Koepka

6.) Max Homa

7.) Xander Schauffele

8.) Jordan Spieth

9.) Cameron Young

10.) Collin Morikawa

11.) Keegan Bradley

12.) Sam Burns

13.) Rickie Fowler

14.) Justin Thomas (did not qualify for BMW)

15.) Denny McCarthy

16.) Lucas Glover

17.) Kurt Kitayama

Ten players in this week’s field who are currently outside the top six in points have a mathematical chance to move inside the number and earn an automatic spot. Per the PGA Tour communications staff, this is the players’ minimum finish required this week at the BMW:

• Xander Schauffele: 2-way T-43

• Jordan Spieth: 3-way T-4

• Cameron Young: 2-way T-3

• Collin Morikawa: 3-way T-2

• Keegan Bradley: 3-way T-2

• Sam Burns: Solo-2nd

• Rickie Fowler: Solo-2nd

• Denny McCarthy: Win

• Lucas Glover: Win

• Kurt Kitayama: Win

To guarantee a spot in the top six, this is the result required:

• Brian Harman: Solo-20th

• Max Homa: Runner-up finish (any ties)

• Xander Schauffele: Solo-2nd

• Jordan Spieth: Solo-2nd

• Cameron Young: Win

• Collin Morikawa: Win

• Keegan Bradley: Win

A pair of major champions this year, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman, could be bumped out of one of the automatic spots this year, according to the Tour, though in that case both would be highly likely to receive a captain’s pick.

Koepka would need a pick if two of the below scenarios happen:

• Max Homa: 2-way T-9

• Xander Schauffele: Solo-9th

• Jordan Spieth: Solo-3rd

• Cameron Young: 2-way T-2

• Collin Morikawa: Solo-2nd

• Keegan Bradley: Solo-2nd

• Sam Burns: Win

• Rickie Fowler: Win

• Denny McCarthy: Win

• Lucas Glover: Win

• Kurt Kitayama: Win

As for Harman, he’d drop out of the top six if all of these scenarios occur:

• He finishes outside the top 20;

• There’s a two-way tie for second between Homa and Schauffele;

• Spieth, Young, Morikawa, Bradley, Burns or Fowler win the BMW.